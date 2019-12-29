OKC Thunder News: Dennis Schroder fined $25,000 by the NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder's point guard Dennis Schroder has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for making illegal contact with the match official.

The incident that led to the fine came towards the end of the third quarter (1:20 min remaining) when Schroder turned the ball over, which he assumed should have been a foul call on Cody Zeller. Unhappy with the official's call, he grabbed his wrist and started demonstrating what Zeller had done to him.

The official, CJ Washington, was quick to call a technical foul on Schroder. The Thunder won the game in overtime 104-102, with Schroder scoring 24 points on the night.

A hard-fought win against the Hornets for OKC

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the leading scorer for the team against the Hornets with 27 points and four rebounds on the night. He was well supported by Chris Paul and Steven Adams, who pitched in with 16 points and 14 points respectively. There was minimal support on the offensive end by the rest of the team, and it is the area of concern for them.

The Thunder have now won five games out of their last six. They have climbed to the seventh spot in the West with a record of 16-15. They face the Raptors on Sunday and will be hopeful of producing another impressive performance.