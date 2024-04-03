OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics Injury Report for April 3 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Oklahoma City Thunder (52-22) aim for their third straight victory as they take on the Boston Celtics (59-16), both teams holding the top spots in their respective conferences. The matchup is set to unfold at TD Garden, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

Following a setback against Houston, the Thunder have responded with back-to-back victories. Sitting atop the Western Conference standings with a slim half-game advantage over the Denver Nuggets, they aim to extend their lead with a win on Wednesday. A victory would mark their fourth triumph in the last six outings.

The Celtics come into this matchup riding a wave of success, boasting a two-game winning streak. Having secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and with just seven games remaining in the season, they aim to maintain their momentum and finish strong.

Boston holds a 6-4 record in their last 10 matchups against Oklahoma City. However, in the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Thunder emerged victorious.

OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics injury report

OKC Thunder injury report for April 3

The Thunder are yet to release their injury report as they will play on back-to-back nights; however, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) and Jalen Williams (ankle) were absent in the first set of the back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers and will continue to be on the injury report as game-time decisions.

Player Status Injury Shai Gilgeous-Alexander GTD quad Jalen Williams GTD ankle

The Thunder will monitor their conditions thoroughly and re-evaluate them in the morning shootaround before they clear them to play, not risking any further chances of re-aggravating their injuries, especially heading into the postseason.

Jalen Williams injury update

Jalen Williams was previously sidelined due to a right ankle sprain in March, but the current injury he's dealing with is reported to be unrelated.

His participation level during Wednesday's shootaround remains undisclosed. Given the potential complications associated with ankle injuries, his status will require monitoring ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET matchup against Boston, according to Rotowire.

Boston Celtics injury report for April 3

The Boston Celtics have listed two players on their injury report: Jaden Springer (knee) is out, while Jaylen Brown (hand) is questionable.

Player Status Injury Jaden Springer out knee Jaylen Brown questionable hand

Jaylen Brown injury update

Both players were absent during the recent victory over the Hornets. However, Brown's injury appears to be relatively minor.

If Brown's injury is deemed serious, there's a likelihood that the Celtics may opt to rest him. With little incentive to play their starters and risk exacerbating injuries, they may prioritize their players' health. Nevertheless, they could be motivated to seek redemption for their earlier loss to the Thunder this season.