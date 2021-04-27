OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will play the OKC Thunder at TD Garden tonight to get back on the winning track following back-to-back losses.

The Celtics succumbed to consecutive defeats against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets in their last two games. Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are winless in the month of April, with their last win coming against the Toronto Raptors on March 31st.

OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics injury report

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder go into tonight's game with a long list of injuries. Luguentz Dort is set to be rested for this fixture, while Tony Bradley is sidelined with an ankle problem. Gabriel Deck will not be able to feature because of an undisclosed issue.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out for an indefinite period following a foot injury. Charlie Brown is out for personal reasons and Mike Muscala will miss out because of an ankle problem. Josh Hall is not available for selection due to a knee injury.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will be without the services of key stars Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, who have been ruled out with ankle and middle body injuries, respectively.

Robert Williams' participation in tonight's game is in doubt following a knee problem.

OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics predicted lineups

OKC Thunder

An undermanned OKC Thunder side are likely to field a backcourt of Theo Maledon and Kenrich Williams, with Darius Bazley starting at small forward. Aleksej Pokusevski will partner him in the frontcourt, while Moses Brown will start at center.

Isaiah Roby and Svi Mykhailiuk will play significant minutes tonight as part of the bench unit.

Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard might get a starting role tonight in Kemba Walker's absence, with Marcus Smart playing at shooting guard. Jaylen Brown is expected to play at small forward and Semi Ojeleye is the likeliest candidate to replace Jayson Tatum. Tristan Thompson will retain his place as the starting center.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Oklahoma City:



Jayson Tatum (left ankle impingement) - OUT

Kemba Walker (left side strain) - OUT

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2021

Grant Williams has averaged 4 points and 3 rebounds for the season, and he will come off the bench to share minutes in the frontcourt.

OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics predicted starting 5s

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Theo Maledon Shooting Guard - Kenrich Williams Small Forward - Darius Bazley Power Forward - Aleksej Pokusevski Center - Moses Brown

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Payton Pritchard Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart Small Forward - Jaylen Brown Power Forward - Semi Ojeleye Center - Tristan Thompson

