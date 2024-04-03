OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3, 2024

The OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of nine NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, with OKC winning 127-123 on Jan. 2.

On that note, let’s take a look at the OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Apr. 3.

The Celtics hold a 78-66 all-time advantage against the Thunder. OKC won the most recent game between the two teams, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 36 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Kristaps Porzingis led Boston with 34 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

The OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics game is scheduled for Wednesday, Apr. 3, at TD Garden.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will also be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports OK. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (+300) vs. Celtics (-380)

Spread: Thunder (+9) vs. Celtics (-9)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o230.5) vs. Celtics -110 (u230.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics preview

The Thunder (52-23) are third in the West and are coming off of a 109-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

While Joel Embiid’s return to the Philly lineup played some part in the loss, it was mostly because of SGA and Jalen Williams' absence. Chet Holmgren had 22 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

The Celtics (59-16) are first in the East and have the best record in the league. They have won two straight, including a 118-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Jayson Tatum had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White had 20 and 19 points, respectively.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) and Jalen Williams (ankle) on Tuesday. Their status needs to be monitored prior to Wednesday’s game. If they remain out, OKC coach Mark Daigneault should start:

PG: Josh Giddey SG: Aaron Wiggins SF: Luguentz Dort PF: Jaylin Williams C: Chet Holmgren

The Thunder’s key substitutes should be Isaiah Joe, Gordon Hayward and Cason Wallace.

Jaylen Brown is questionable for the Celtics with a hand injury. Jaden Springer is questionable as well with a knee issue. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla should start:

PG: Jrue Holiday SG: Derrick White SF: Jayson Tatum PF: Al Horford C: Kristaps Porzingis

Boston’s key substitutes should be Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 26.5 points. He averages 24.7 points against the Thunder in 12 games. Tatum should have a big night and score more than 26.5 points.

Kristaps Porzingis has an over/under of 19.5 points. The Latvian big man has proven to be a key addition to Boston this season. With the playoffs just around the corner, expect Porzingis to play some aggressive basketball and score over 19.5 points.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are favored at home and rightly so. SGA and Jalen Williams’ injuries mean the Thunder are arguably without their two best players. Boston should cover the spread for a win. With key offensive players missing for both teams, the team total should stay under 230.5 points.