OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2025

The OKC Thunder begin a three-game road trip on Wednesday at the TD Garden against the Boston Celtics. It's one of the most anticipated matchups of the season as two of the best teams in the NBA battle it out. The Thunder won their first meeting 105-92 on Jan. 5 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two assists to lead the Thunder. Jayson Tatum finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics. OKC will be without Jalen Williams, who is dealing with a hip injury.

Wednesday's game between the Thunder and Celtics will be nationally televised on ESPN. It's also available locally on FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma and NBC Sports Boston, as well as live stream options FuboTV and NBA League Pass. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (+140) vs. Celtics (-165)

Spread: Thunder +3.5 (-105) vs. Celtics -3.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Thunder o227.5 (-110) vs. Celtics u227.5 (-112)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Preview

The OKC Thunder own the second-best record in the NBA at 53-12. They are atop the Western Conference standings and boast MVP candidate Shai Gilgeuos-Alexander. They are coming off a 140-127 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference with a record of 47-18. They are on a five-game winning streak, which is currently tied for the second-longest in the league. They defeated the Utah Jazz 114-108 in their previous game on Monday.

Wednesday's game will be the 147th regular season meeting between the two teams. The Celtics are slightly ahead 79-67 in the all-time head-to-head matchup.

OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Celtics

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Derrick White | F - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | C - Al Horford

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 33.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on SGA to go OVER (-122) against the Celtics. He has scored 34 points or more three times in his last four games.

Jayson Tatum is favored to go UNDER (-125) 27.5 points via DraftKings. Expect Tatum to score at least 28 points and go OVER (-105) versus the Thunder. Tatum has gone over 27.5 points in three of his last four games.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics Prediction

The Celtics are slightly favored to beat the Thunder due to their homecourt advantage. The Thunder will also be without Jalen Williams, while Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable. If Tatum gets cleared to play, the prediction is a win for the Celtics, with the total going OVER 227.5 points regardless of any injury updates.

