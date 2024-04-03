OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth charts for April 3 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics game marks the final regular season meeting between these two teams. Their matchup on Jan. 2 came down to the wire, with the Thunder securing a 127-123 victory over the Celtics. It was one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, with tonight's rematch being no different as teams continue to wrap up their final slate of games.

During their first game against one another, MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put on a show, dropping 36 points (14-of-22 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range), seven assists and six rebounds. Josh Giddey contributed 23 points (8-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range), eight rebounds and six assists.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, were led by Kristaps Porzingis' 34-point outing (12-of-18 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range) and 10 rebounds. Five-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum had 30 points (10-of-21 shooting, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc), 13 rebounds and eight assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the NBA Playoffs nearing closer each day, this OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics matchup remains an important testing ground for both teams to see how far each has come this season. As of now, the Celtics are in first place (59-16 record) in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Thunder are in third place (52-33 record) in the Western Conference standings.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics injuries

OKC Thunder injury report for April 3

The OKC Thunder are yet to release an official injury report as this matchup will be their second night of a back-to-back from Tuesday night's 109-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) and Jalen Williams (ankle) were listed on the previous injury report and will be a game-time decision tonight.

Boston Celtics injury report for April 3

The Boston Celtics' injury report lists Jaylen Brown (left-hand sprain) and Jaden Springer (left knee tendinopathy) as questionable. They will also be a game-time decision against the OKC Thunder.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth charts for April 3

OKC Thunder starting lineups and depth charts for April 3

Depending on how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams' statuses pan out, Cason Wallace and Kenrich Williams are possible replacements for them in the starting lineup. Coming off the bench for the team are Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams, who have proven to be reliable contributors when called upon.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Josh Giddey SG Josh Giddey Isaiah Joe Cason Wallace SF Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins Gordon Hayward PF Jalen Williams Kenrich Williams Gordon Hayward C Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Mike Muscala

Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth charts for April 3

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics will retain the same starting five, with Sam Hauser being a possible replacement for Jaylen Brown, if he is ruled out later tonight. Additionally, Payton Pritchard and Al Horford will continue to be important rotation pieces for the team's second unit.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Derrick White SG Derrick White Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett C Kristaps Porzingis Xavier Tillman Al Horford

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics key matchups

The OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics game features some of the best matchups in today's slate of games. From Jayson Tatum going up against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, two MVP candidates, to rookie sensation Chet Holmgren battling down low against Kristaps Porzingis, fans are in for a special contest.

Tatum and Porzingis will look to even the season series with a win tonight while also securing their 60th win of the season. Meanwhile, Holmgren and the OKC Thunder head into this game with the mentality of sweeping the matchup with Boston by going 2-0 against them this season.