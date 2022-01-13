OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 13th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

NBA and Eastern Conference powerhouse the Brooklyn Nets are getting ready to host the OKC Thunder at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The OKC Thunder come into this game as the 14th seed in the highly competitive Western Conference with a record that reads 13-27.

Oklahoma have struggled all season long with a young roster as they have lost eight of their last 10 games. The team is hoping to break a five-game losing streak in the league when they come up against the Nets. The Thunder have won only five games on the road all season long but find themselves only three games behind 10th seed the Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn-based side come into the game after dispatching the Chicago Bulls by a whopping 26 points. The Nets sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 26-14 record and are less than two games behind the Bulls. They have won five of their last 10 games and have been better on the road than at home this season as their record in Brooklyn hovers around the 0.500 mark.

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have almost all their players available for selection against the Nets as Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Roby are the only absentees. Both players entered the health and safety protocols laid down by the NBA. Other than that, all the players are available for this matchup.

Players Players Reason Kenrich Williams Out Covid-19 Isaiah Roby Out Covid-19

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

As things stand, Kyrie Irving will be unavailable for the Nets' home games

Since this is a home game, Kyrie Irving will be unavailable for selection to the Nets due to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate in New York. Other than him, LaMarcus Aldridge is out due to a foot injury. Nic Claxton is listed as questionable and is being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to a hamstring injury.

Players Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Unavailable Nic Claxton Questionable Hamstring LaMarcus Aldridge Out Foot

OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguenzt Dort will man the backcourt for the Thunder while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Derrick Favors will start as the center in this lineup.

Brooklyn Nets

In the absence of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Patty Mills are expected to start as guards for the Nets. The forwards in this lineup will be Kevin Durant and Kessler Edwards, while Blake Griffin will most likely start at center with Nic Claxton being listed as questionable.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets You love to see it You love to see it https://t.co/tmkZZIKob7

OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

OKC Thunder

Point Guard: Shai-Gilgeous Alexander; Shooting Guard: Luguentz Dort; Small Forward: Josh Giddey; Power Foward: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl; Center: Derrick Favors

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden; Shooting Guard - Patty Mills; Small Forward - Kevin Durant; Power Forward - Kessler Edwards; Center - Blake Griffin

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Check Out: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? OKC Thunder Brooklyn Nets 1 votes so far