OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 26 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The OKC Thunder take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Barclays Center. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. On Jan. 19, the Thunder beat the Nets 127-101.

Ad

The Thunder (46-11) lead all other Western Conference teams by a wide margin in the standings. They are coming off a 131-128 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Nets (21-36) are 11th in the Eastern Conference. Like OKC, they're looking to bounce back from a defeat, as the Wizards prevailed over them 107-99 on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury report

Ad

Trending

OKC Thunder injury report

Ajay Mitchell (toe) won't be suiting up against the Nets, while Nikola Topic (ACL) has been ruled out for the season.

Brooklyn Nets injury report

Cameron Johnson (back) is listed as questionable. Meanwhile, Cam Thomas (hamstring), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), and Noah Clowney (ankle) will all be sidelined in this game against the Thunder. Also, De'Anthony Melton (ACL) has been ruled out for the season.

OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Ad

OKC Thunder

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso Adam Flagler Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe Dillon Jones Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins Alex Ducas Jalen Williams Kenrich Williams Ousmane Dieng Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson

Ad

Brooklyn Nets

Starters 2nd unit Killian Hayes Reece Beekman Keon Johnson Tyrese Martin Ziarie Williams Jalen Wilson Cameron Johnson Maxwell Lewis Trendon Watford Day'Ron Sharpe

Ad

OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Key matchups

Jalen Williams vs Cameron Johnson

Both starting power forwards are multifaceted athletes who contribute to their respective teams in multiple ways.

Williams, who was named an All-Star for the first time this season, can hurt opponents from all over the perimeter. Johnson, whose 3-point shooting has been on an upswing over the past two years, stretches the floor and gives wider driving lanes for his teammates.

Ad

Cason Wallace vs Keon Johnson

Wallace is averaging 44.6% from the field off 6.8 attempts, while Johnson is putting up 10.0 points per game. If either player has a spectacular shooting nigt, their contributions could go a long way.

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander vs Killian Hayes

Hayes is in the process of getting acclimated to his new surroundings in Brooklyn after the former lottery pick didn't quite pan out with the Detroit Pistons. He will have to bring his A-game on both ends of the floor against the Thunder, as Gilgeous-Alexander (32.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.2 apg) can take over games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.