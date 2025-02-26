OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 26 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The OKC Thunder take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Barclays Center. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. On Jan. 19, the Thunder beat the Nets 127-101.
The Thunder (46-11) lead all other Western Conference teams by a wide margin in the standings. They are coming off a 131-128 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Nets (21-36) are 11th in the Eastern Conference. Like OKC, they're looking to bounce back from a defeat, as the Wizards prevailed over them 107-99 on Monday.
OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury report
OKC Thunder injury report
Ajay Mitchell (toe) won't be suiting up against the Nets, while Nikola Topic (ACL) has been ruled out for the season.
Brooklyn Nets injury report
Cameron Johnson (back) is listed as questionable. Meanwhile, Cam Thomas (hamstring), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), and Noah Clowney (ankle) will all be sidelined in this game against the Thunder. Also, De'Anthony Melton (ACL) has been ruled out for the season.
OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart
OKC Thunder
Brooklyn Nets
OKC Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Key matchups
Jalen Williams vs Cameron Johnson
Both starting power forwards are multifaceted athletes who contribute to their respective teams in multiple ways.
Williams, who was named an All-Star for the first time this season, can hurt opponents from all over the perimeter. Johnson, whose 3-point shooting has been on an upswing over the past two years, stretches the floor and gives wider driving lanes for his teammates.
Cason Wallace vs Keon Johnson
Wallace is averaging 44.6% from the field off 6.8 attempts, while Johnson is putting up 10.0 points per game. If either player has a spectacular shooting nigt, their contributions could go a long way.
Shai-Gilgeous Alexander vs Killian Hayes
Hayes is in the process of getting acclimated to his new surroundings in Brooklyn after the former lottery pick didn't quite pan out with the Detroit Pistons. He will have to bring his A-game on both ends of the floor against the Thunder, as Gilgeous-Alexander (32.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.2 apg) can take over games.
