OKC Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 5, 2025

The OKC Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets will square off on Sunday at the North Charleston Coliseum in South Carolina. This will be the preseason debut for these two ball clubs.
On the one hand, it has been an eventful offseason for the Hornets, whose roster has been dramatically altered by multiple additions and departures. On the other hand, the Thunder have retained most of the players that captured the 2025 NBA championship this past summer.
OKC Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets game details and betting tips
The game between the Thunder and the Hornets is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 p.m. ET at the North Charleston Coliseum. Fans can follow the game live on NBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Thunder (-261) vs Hornets (+193)
Spread: Thunder (-6) vs Hornets (+6)
Total: Thunder -125 (o218.5) vs Hornets -125 (u218.5)
Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
OKC Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets preview
The Hornets' playoff drought has extended to nine years as they found themselves in the draft lottery once again. In the 2025 NBA Draft, Charlotte selected Duke star Kon Knueppel as the fourth overall pick and also acquired Sion James, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Liam McNeeley. A total of seven players left by the team via trade, free agency, or waiver; while the likes of Pat Connaughton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mason Plumlee, and Collin Sexton were added to the roster.
As for the Thunder, they extended five key rotation players in the offseason. These players were Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams, Ajay Mitchell, and the 2025 Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
OKC Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets predicted starting lineups
OKC Thunder
PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Lu Dort | SF: Jalen Williams | PF: Chet Holmgren | C: Isaiah Hartenstein
Charlotte Hornets
PG: LaMelo Ball | SG: Josh Green | SF: Brandon Miller | PF: Miles Bridges | C: Mason Plumlee
OKC Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets prediction
This game will be a way for both teams to shake off some offseason rust, but in the end, the defending champions OKC Thunder are expected to return to their winning ways.
