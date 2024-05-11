OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 11 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3

After splitting the first two games of the second-round series, the OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks matchup travels to Dallas for Games 3 and 4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Thunder want to take a 2-1 lead and recover the home-court advantage yet Luka Doncic will try to complete the comeback and put his team in a privileged position ahead of Game 4.

OKC Thunder players' stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Luguentz Dort 8 2 2 2 1 2 3-9 2-7 -4 Jalen Williams 16 6 8 0 1 3 7-12 1-2 -7 Chet Holmgren 13 8 3 1 4 1 5-9 0-2 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31 10 6 1 5 5 10-23 2-3 -9 Josh Giddey 9 2 1 0 0 0 4-8 1-4 -1 Jaylin Williams 2 4 1 1 0 0 0-2 0-2 -5 Aaron Wiggins 6 4 0 0 0 1 1-4 0-2 +2 Cason Wallace 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 -1 Isaiah Joe 13 1 1 0 0 0 5-7 3-4 +4

Dallas Mavericks players' stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Tim Hardaway Jr. 8 2 1 1 0 0 3-9 2-5 -7 Josh Green 3 1 1 1 0 1 1-3 1-3 +15 Derrick Jones Jr. 3 4 1 2 0 2 1-10 0-3 -14 PJ Washington 27 6 2 0 1 1 11-23 5-12 +5 Daniel Gafford 8 5 3 0 1 1 4-5 0-0 -8 Kyrie Irving 22 5 7 1 1 4 10-17 2-6 +11 Luka Doncic 22 15 5 2 0 4 7-17 1-4 + Dereck Lively II 12 8 1 0 0 1 2-7 0-0 +16 Dante Exum 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 -1

The first half of the game showed a hard-fought matchup between these two teams, with the Mavericks exchanging leads with the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander has made a big impact, as usual, scoring 15 points in the first 24 minutes of the game.

On the other side, PJ Washington has taken over for the Mavericks, posting 19 points, eight more than Luka Doncic's 11.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game Summary

Both teams came with a clear goal: to win this game. From the start to the end, they put on a big effort to drift away from each other. They exchanged buckets and leads in a hard-fought matchup.

The Thunder had an unexpected hero in Isaiah Joe in the first half, as well as PJ Washington for the Mavericks. Jalen Williams is picking up his level in the second half, although it's still early to say he's making a big impact on the box score.

The rest of the Thunder need to step up if they want to secure this win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is carrying them but if the supporting cast doesn't show up, the job becomes harder.

On the other end, the Mavericks must focus on staying close to the Thunder or simply take over the game. Mark Daigneault has done a notable job with the adjustments for this game, especially with second plays.

Jason Kidd must keep his team in the game and ensure they'll be ready to respond when crunch time arrives. Luka Doncic, just like Shai, is carrying his team, but without the help of Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks won't stand a chance against the Thunder.

The second half of OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game 3 started in a good way for the visitors while Dallas is struggling to keep up with the pace. A win in this game would be huge for the Thunder, as numbers will favor a Game 3 winner in these matchups.