OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - March 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks will host the OKC Thunder in their final game before the All-Star break. This is the first of three matchups between the two Western Conference outfits, all of which are scheduled for March itself.

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 3rd, 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, 7 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

OKC Thunder Preview

Most fans expected OKC Thunder to be the worst team in the West at the start of the season but good coaching and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's leap have prevented that. Mark Daigneault's men have won three out of their last five outings but they do enter this tie on the back of a thrashing at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

OKC Thunder haven't are well-rested as they haven't played since Saturday but they do have a few injuries to account for. Third-year guard Hamidou Diallo and veteran George Hill are both expected to be sidelined till the All-Star break at least. This would mean more minutes for Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome, both of whom have impressed in recent games with their passing range.

Key Player - Luguentz Dort

Luguentz Dort

As good as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been, the biggest key to beating the Dallas Mavericks is keeping Luka Doncic quiet. Luguentz Dort is the only player on OKC Thunder capable of doing that. The sophomore is already an elite perimeter defender and was even on NBA's Defensive Player of the Year ladder for a week. Dort is also a valuable offensive contributor averaging 12.5 points per game this season.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G Theo Maledon, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are currently on a two-game winning streak which helped them go over .500 for the first time since late January. The Mavs owe their 17-16 record primarily to Luka Doncic's offensive genius but Rick Carlisle's men did put up their best defensive performance against the Brooklyn Nets last Saturday. The matchup against OKC Thunder is their final one before the All-Star break.

Luke Doncic is a cheat code, isn’t he? 🤯



Jalen Brunson has been impeccable for the Dallas Mavericks off the bench. He's been the second-highest scorer for the Mavs in the last five games, averaging 18 points on 60.8% shooting. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis continues to endure a hit-or-miss season. The Latvian has only managed 17.5 points on 42.9% shooting during the same tenure but has showcased some consistency as a rim-protector.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has the second-highest usage rate (34.9%) and third-highest ball touches per game (94.3) this season so it's hard to imagine that the Dallas Mavericks will be successful without the Slovenian playing a huge role. Doncic had a spectacular February where he averaged 30.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He nearly had a 29-point triple-double in the Mavs' last game against OKC Thunder over a year ago.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Maxi Kleber, C Kristaps Porzingis

Thunder vs Mavericks Match Prediction

OKC Thunder have been in a good touch recently but have averaged merely 105.4 points in their last five games. Even though they operate at a high capacity in most matchups, they do not have an extra gear to unlock when the going gets tough. In comparison, the Dallas Mavericks can turn on the afterburners and run away with the game following a short spell of dominant basketball. Expect Doncic and co. to dominate this tie.

Where to watch Thunder vs Mavericks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Oklahoma and FOX Sports Southwest. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

