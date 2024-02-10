OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 10, 2024

The OKC Thunder visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday (Feb. 10) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with tipoff at 3 p.m. ET. This game will be the rematch from the Thunder 126-120 win on Dec. 3 and is part of the NBA's eleven-game schedule.

The Thunder, 35-16, hold the second position in the West, dropping their last game, 117-124, to the Utah Jazz on the road on Tuesday. Despite the loss, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combined for 76 points.

The Mavericks, 29-23, currently eighth in the West, are coming off their 122-108 win over the New York Knicks on the road on Thursday. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 55 points, 13 rebounds and 17 assists.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between OKC Thunder and Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports OK for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

Spread: Thunder - 2 vs. Mavericks +2.5

Moneyline: Thunder -134 vs. Mavericks +115

Total over and under: Thunder O 242.5 vs. Mavericks U 242.5

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks preview

The Thunder have surpassed their expectations halfway through the season despite having such a young core and coach, Mark Daigneault. They have won seven of their previous 10 games.

The Thunder rank in the top five across key metrics, with a net rating of +7.7 for second place, offensive and defensive ratings of 120.4 (fifth) and 112.7 (fifth), respectively, and a third-ranked 3-point shooting percentage of 39.2%.

However, they've lost five straight road games while the Mavericks are coming off three straight wins and have maintained a 14-13 home record.

With Irving back in the Mavericks' lineup, they have significantly improved their offense, with the star duo boasting a 124.5 offensive rating and 110.0 defensive rating culminating in a net 14.6 rating, winning all their games since.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

The Thunder will start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at PG, Josh Giddey at SG, Lu Dort at SF, Jalen Williams at PF and Chet Holmgren at center.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will start Luka Doncic at PG, Kyrie Irving at SG, Josh Green at SF, Derrick Jones. Jr at PF and Maxi Kleber at center.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged a team-high 31.1 points with 5.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists on 54.7% shooting, including 35.9% from the 3-point line. His point prop is set at over/under 31.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Josh Giddey has averaged 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 11.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark while his assists prop is set at over/under 7.5 and is favorable to cross this mark.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks predictions

The OKC Thunder are favored to win despite playing on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -2 point spread and -134 on the moneyline.

The Thunder are favored to go over the points total with over 242.5 while the Mavericks are expected to go under 242.5. Expect the point totals to go over with both teams scoring at a high clip in their recent games.

