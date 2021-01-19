OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 19th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The OKC Thunder will take on the Denver Nuggets this Tuesday in their first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In a surprising development, the 6-6 OKC Thunder will enter this contest at the 10th spot in the Western Conference, trailed by the 6-7 Denver Nuggets who are right behind them in 11th.

The OKC Thunder are coming off one of their better games of the season, as they defeated the Chicago Bulls 127-125 in a thrilling overtime game decision. The OKC Thunder had six players scoring in double digits to hold on for the win. Leading their effort was none other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with a team-high 33 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds in 44 minutes from the floor. The Thunder dominated the paint, outscoring the Bulls by 24 points at the basket.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a bucket for the Thunder tonight:



⚡️ 33 points

⚡️ 10 assists

⚡️ 13-19 FG



Willed OKC to a W in OT pic.twitter.com/naOqY4Gd2W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets continue to struggle this season and have plummeted below .500 as they prepare for their next game against the Thunder. In their last outing, the Nuggets faced tough competition as they went head to head with one of the rising teams in the association in the Utah Jazz. Donovan Mitchell and co. registered a 109-105 victory for their ninth win of the season.

The Nuggets saw another monster performance from MVP contender Nikola Jokic, who ended his game night with 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists. Jamal Murray shared the load on the offense as he dropped 30 points in 42 minutes. The Nuggets rallied late in the fourth with a scoring run that brought them back into the game but couldn't make it count in the final minutes.

Joker has a double-double in every single game this season.



No biggie. pic.twitter.com/rZoy4uaD87 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 18, 2021

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Injury updates

The OKC Thunder are monitoring Ty Jerome (ankle) on a day-to-day basis, and his inclusion in this matchup will be a game-time decision for the coaching staff. Al Horford is not with the team for personal reasons, and there is no clarity on his availability for this game.

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets could continue to be without Greg Whittington (knee) for Tuesday's game. Micheal Porter Jr. continues to miss out due to the league's strict health and safety protocols. His absence is a major factor for the Nuggets woes this campaign. It is safe to say that Nuggets fans are anxiously waiting for his return to the side,

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineups

The Thunder coaching staff would ideally use the same starting five from the last game that earned them their sixth win of the season. George Hill and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will feature in the backcourt. Isaiah Roby will continue in Horford's absence as the primary center. Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley will come in as the two forwards for their matchup with the Nuggets.

The Nuggets will continue to miss Porter's point production from the floor. Denver will need someone apart from Jokic and Murray to step up and have a big game. The Nuggets could roll out Harris and Murray in the backcourt, Jokic at the center, and Barton and Millsap at the wing positions.

Advertisement

OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during player introductions

OKC:

G George Hill, G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Isiah Roby

Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineup

Will Barton and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets help Jamal Murray off the floor after a foul by Royce O'Neale of the Utah Jazz

Denver:

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Will Barton, F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic.