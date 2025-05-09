OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3 (May 9) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The OKC Thunder will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on Friday in Mile High City. Oklahoma hopes to sustain its dominance over the Nuggets, who they routed 149-106 on Wednesday. The Thunder look to regain home-court advantage with a win.
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic did not want to forget the whipping at the hands of the Thunder. He told the media in the postgame conference that his team needed to learn its lesson to improve. Fans will see in Game 3 if the Nuggets can play better than their showing on Wednesday.
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report
OKC Thunder injury report
Nikola Topic, who has not played all season, remains out due to left knee surgery recovery.
Denver Nuggets injury report
DaRon Holmes, another player who will sit out the rest of the season, is unavailable because of right Achilles tendon repair.
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
OKC Thunder predicted starting lineup and depth chart
Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineup and depth chart
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Key Matchups
Nikola Jokic vs Isaiah Hartenstein
The Thunder have been trying to keep fresh defenders against Nikola Jokic in the series. Oklahoma coach Mark Daigneault will likely keep that trend, but start with Isaiah Hartenstein.
The former New York Knicks center is the most natural defender for Jokic on the Thunder. Hartenstein has the size, mobility and skills to make The Joker work for his shots.
Jokic is the engine that makes the Nuggets run. OKC likely grabs a 2-1 series lead if Hartenstein can help slow down the Serbian.
Christian Braun vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Christian Braun can’t stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Braun’s role is to force SGA into tough shots and hope the MVP contender misses. When the superstar point guard is inefficient, the Thunder’s offense stutters, which happened in Game 1.
SGA went 11-for-13 in Game 2, a big reason for the Thunder’s blowout win. When he gets going, the Nuggets' defense is forced into tough situations. Braun has the unenviable task of preventing a repeat of another Gilgeous-Alexander efficient night.
Aaron Gordon vs Chet Holmgren
The matchup that could be the X-factor in the series between the Nuggets and the Thunder is between Aaron Gordon and Chet Holmgren. Gordon was all over the floor in Game 1 and drained the game-winning triple. The high-flying forward’s dunk over Holmgren gave the Nuggets a spark.
Holmgren was more effective in Game 2 with 15 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. If Gordon outplays the 7-foot-1 forward again, the Nuggets could have that much-needed edge over the Thunder.
