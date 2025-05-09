OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3 (May 9) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The OKC Thunder will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on Friday in Mile High City. Oklahoma hopes to sustain its dominance over the Nuggets, who they routed 149-106 on Wednesday. The Thunder look to regain home-court advantage with a win.

Ad

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic did not want to forget the whipping at the hands of the Thunder. He told the media in the postgame conference that his team needed to learn its lesson to improve. Fans will see in Game 3 if the Nuggets can play better than their showing on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

OKC Thunder injury report

Nikola Topic, who has not played all season, remains out due to left knee surgery recovery.

Denver Nuggets injury report

DaRon Holmes, another player who will sit out the rest of the season, is unavailable because of right Achilles tendon repair.

Expand Tweet

Ad

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

OKC Thunder predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Luguentz Dort Cason Wallace Ajay Mitchell Jalen Williams Alex Caruso Isaiah Joe Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson Isaiah Hartenstein Kenrich Williams Ousmane Dieng

Ad

Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Christian Braun Julian Strawther Jalen Pickett Michael Porter Jr. Peyton Watson Spencer Jones Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji Hunter Tyson Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric

Ad

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Key Matchups

Nikola Jokic vs Isaiah Hartenstein

The Thunder have been trying to keep fresh defenders against Nikola Jokic in the series. Oklahoma coach Mark Daigneault will likely keep that trend, but start with Isaiah Hartenstein.

The former New York Knicks center is the most natural defender for Jokic on the Thunder. Hartenstein has the size, mobility and skills to make The Joker work for his shots.

Ad

Jokic is the engine that makes the Nuggets run. OKC likely grabs a 2-1 series lead if Hartenstein can help slow down the Serbian.

Christian Braun vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Christian Braun can’t stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Braun’s role is to force SGA into tough shots and hope the MVP contender misses. When the superstar point guard is inefficient, the Thunder’s offense stutters, which happened in Game 1.

SGA went 11-for-13 in Game 2, a big reason for the Thunder’s blowout win. When he gets going, the Nuggets' defense is forced into tough situations. Braun has the unenviable task of preventing a repeat of another Gilgeous-Alexander efficient night.

Ad

Aaron Gordon vs Chet Holmgren

The matchup that could be the X-factor in the series between the Nuggets and the Thunder is between Aaron Gordon and Chet Holmgren. Gordon was all over the floor in Game 1 and drained the game-winning triple. The high-flying forward’s dunk over Holmgren gave the Nuggets a spark.

Holmgren was more effective in Game 2 with 15 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. If Gordon outplays the 7-foot-1 forward again, the Nuggets could have that much-needed edge over the Thunder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More