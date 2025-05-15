OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 6 (May 15) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The OKC Thunder look to book a seat in the Western Conference finals (WCF) after tangling with the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday. OKC grabbed a 3-2 series lead after outlasting Nikola Jokic and Co. 112-105 two nights ago in Oklahoma. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hopes to carry his team to its first WCF since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets try to extend their season by beating the Thunder on their home floor. The last time they clashed with OKC in Mile High City, they lost 91-87 in Game 4 on Sunday. Jokic continues to impress, but he needs his teammates to help keep their season alive.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

OKC Thunder injury report

Nikola Topic remains the only Thunder out because of left knee surgery.

Denver Nuggets injury report

Like Topic, DaRon Holmes has not played one game this season for the Nuggets. The big man is sidelined due to a right Achilles injury. Tyson Hunter will not suit up in Game 6 because of a sprained right ankle.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

OKC Thunder predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lu Dort Cason Wallace Aaron Wiggins Jalen Williams Alex Caruso Isaiah Joe Chet Holmgren Kenrich Williams Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson

Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Christian Braun Julian Strawther Jalen Pickett Michael Porter Jr. Peyton Watson Spencer Jones Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji Vlatko Cancar Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Key Matchups

Michael Porter Jr. vs Jalen Williams

The Nuggets desperately need their other starters to step up to help Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic and Murray combined for 72 points in Game 5 but still lost. Michael Porter Jr., who got badly outplayed by Jalen Williams, must do his part. He had two points behind 1-for-7 shooting, including 0-for-5 from deep.

Porter is injured, but Jokic does not want his team to use that as an excuse. Denver’s small forward must contribute in other areas if he can’t get his shot going. If Porter finishes with less than 15 points and struggles in rebounding and defense, the Nuggets likely lose.

Aaron Gordon vs Chet Holmgren

Because Porter is injured and inconsistent, it is even more crucial for Aaron Gordon to play well. The high-flying forward is 4-for-12 in his last two games since starting with a 9-for-15 clip from deep. When Gordon struggles with his outside shot, the Thunder defense has even more gusto to collapse around Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokic vs Isaiah Hartenstein

Jokic had a monster Game 6, delivering 44 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. He might have to play better, particularly if his teammates continue to struggle, for the Nuggets to extend their series. The three-time MVP has to set the tone so his teammates can take up his lead.

Isaiah Hartenstein has the unenviable role of slowing down the Serbian. He could not do much against Jokic two nights ago, but could fare better on Thursday. Denver’s season might be over if Hartenstein forces Jokic to a rough-shooting night.

