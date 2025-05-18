OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 7 (May 18) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets will battle for the lone Western Conference finals seat available in Game 7 of their semifinals clash on Sunday afternoon. The top-seeded Thunder will enjoy home court advantage in the do-or-die game, but the Nuggets are regarded as a more battle-tested team.

The Nuggets won games 1, 3 and 6, while the Thunder took victory in the other games to create the most competitive second-round matchup this year. With their backs against the wall, the Nuggets role players came to the fore in Game 6 in Denver to force a Game 7 in OKC, where they are expected to be met by jeers from the historically loud Thunder fans.

The Nuggets will be leaning on their championship duo, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, as they look to extend their season and continue their quest for their second title. In the 2025 postseason, Jokic is averaging 26.7 points, 13.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game, while Murray is norming 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Thunder are expected to rely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's putting up 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in the playoffs.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Trending

The Thunder swept their first-round series against the eighth-seeded Grizzlies, while the Nuggets came out on top against the LA Clippers in the first round in a series that also went the distance.

Game 7 between OKC and Denver is expected to be just as competitive as the other games in their series.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Injury reports

OKC Thunder injury report

The Thunder will be complete with their core players. The only player in their injury report is Nikola Topic, who's yet to play an NBA game as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets will be a bit shorthanded, as they could miss Aaron Gordon, who's doubtful due to a hamstring injury. Gordon has been in the Nuggets' seven-man rotation throughout the playoffs, leaving them one body out in the frontcourt.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Thunder are expected to field their usual starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. The team is coached by Mark Daigneault.

Starters 2nd 3rd Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lu Dort Cason Wallace Aaron Wiggins Jalen Williams Alex Caruso Isaiah Joe Chet Holmgren Kenrich Williams Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson

Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Assuming Gordon doesn't play Game 7, the Nuggets could start Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson and Nikola Jokic. They are coached by interim head coach David Adelman.

Starters 2nd 3rd Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Christian Braun Julian Strawther Jalen Pickett Michael Porter Jr. Spencer Jones

Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji Vlatko Cancar Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric

The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More