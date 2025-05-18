OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 7 (May 18) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets will battle for the lone Western Conference finals seat available in Game 7 of their semifinals clash on Sunday afternoon. The top-seeded Thunder will enjoy home court advantage in the do-or-die game, but the Nuggets are regarded as a more battle-tested team.
The Nuggets won games 1, 3 and 6, while the Thunder took victory in the other games to create the most competitive second-round matchup this year. With their backs against the wall, the Nuggets role players came to the fore in Game 6 in Denver to force a Game 7 in OKC, where they are expected to be met by jeers from the historically loud Thunder fans.
The Nuggets will be leaning on their championship duo, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, as they look to extend their season and continue their quest for their second title. In the 2025 postseason, Jokic is averaging 26.7 points, 13.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game, while Murray is norming 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are expected to rely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's putting up 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in the playoffs.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The Thunder swept their first-round series against the eighth-seeded Grizzlies, while the Nuggets came out on top against the LA Clippers in the first round in a series that also went the distance.
Game 7 between OKC and Denver is expected to be just as competitive as the other games in their series.
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Injury reports
OKC Thunder injury report
The Thunder will be complete with their core players. The only player in their injury report is Nikola Topic, who's yet to play an NBA game as he recovers from a torn ACL.
Denver Nuggets injury report
The Nuggets will be a bit shorthanded, as they could miss Aaron Gordon, who's doubtful due to a hamstring injury. Gordon has been in the Nuggets' seven-man rotation throughout the playoffs, leaving them one body out in the frontcourt.
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
The Thunder are expected to field their usual starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. The team is coached by Mark Daigneault.
Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Assuming Gordon doesn't play Game 7, the Nuggets could start Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson and Nikola Jokic. They are coached by interim head coach David Adelman.
The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT.
Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.