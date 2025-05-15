OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips - May 15 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 6

Can the OKC Thunder close it out, or will the Denver Nuggets push this series to a Game 7? Everything is on the line in Thursday’s showdown between teams led by MVP contenders Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

Ad

Fueled by SGA, the Thunder used a dominant fourth quarter to shock Denver in Game 5, 112-105, grabbing a 3-2 series lead and putting themselves one win away from the Western Conference Finals.

But with Game 6 back in Denver, the defending champs hope to stop the Thunder’s surge, who’ve now won back-to-back games in the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here’s a preview of Game 6 of the OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets second-round series, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-198) vs Nuggets (+164)

Spread: Thunder -5.5 (-110) vs Nuggets +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o214.5 (-110) vs Nuggets u214.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets preview

This marks the first time either team has strung together two straight wins in this series. OKC clawed back from double-digit deficits in Games 4 and 5 — a testament to their growth and ability to out-execute a seasoned squad like Denver in crunch time, especially after faltering late in Games 1 and 3.

Ad

In Game 5, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the engine with 31 points, seven dimes and six boards, punctuated by clutch moments from both him and Jalen Williams, not to mention Lu Dort knocking down some fearless 3s.

Despite a huge performance by Nikola Jokic, who finished with 44 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, and a 28-point showing from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets couldn’t finish strong.

Denver attempted 15 more shots than OKC but crumbled in the fourth quarter. Outside of Jokic (who scored 13 in the final frame), the rest of the team went just 1-of-15 over the last 12 minutes.

Ad

Playing at home, the Nuggets need more consistency across the board. Michael Porter Jr. was nearly a ghost, managing just two points on 1-of-7 shooting, while Russell Westbrook chipped in just four points.

Game 6 will come down to execution. The Thunder have the momentum and are beginning to rediscover the rhythm that carried them through the regular season.

For OKC to maintain the edge, they’ll need to start fast, stay decisive, defend with urgency and dictate the physical pace. For Denver, it’s about tightening up ball security, dominating the boards and riding another huge night from Jokic.

Ad

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort| F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets betting props

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 29.5 points – Take the over.

Nikola Jokic O/U 28.5 points – Take the over.

Russell Westbrook O/U 9.5 points – Take the under.

Chet Holmgren O/U 14.5 points – Take the over.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets prediction

We’re picking the Thunder to close this one out — and not in nail-biting fashion. Expect them to pull away and shut the door on this series.

Jokic may have left it all on the floor in Game 5, but OKC still has more to give. If they play to their strengths, the Thunder should punch their ticket to the next round.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More