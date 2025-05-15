OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips - May 15 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 6

Can the OKC Thunder close it out, or will the Denver Nuggets push this series to a Game 7? Everything is on the line in Thursday’s showdown between teams led by MVP contenders Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.
Fueled by SGA, the Thunder used a dominant fourth quarter to shock Denver in Game 5, 112-105, grabbing a 3-2 series lead and putting themselves one win away from the Western Conference Finals.
But with Game 6 back in Denver, the defending champs hope to stop the Thunder’s surge, who’ve now won back-to-back games in the series.
Here’s a preview of Game 6 of the OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets second-round series, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver.
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Thunder (-198) vs Nuggets (+164)
Spread: Thunder -5.5 (-110) vs Nuggets +5.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Thunder o214.5 (-110) vs Nuggets u214.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets preview
This marks the first time either team has strung together two straight wins in this series. OKC clawed back from double-digit deficits in Games 4 and 5 — a testament to their growth and ability to out-execute a seasoned squad like Denver in crunch time, especially after faltering late in Games 1 and 3.
In Game 5, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the engine with 31 points, seven dimes and six boards, punctuated by clutch moments from both him and Jalen Williams, not to mention Lu Dort knocking down some fearless 3s.
Despite a huge performance by Nikola Jokic, who finished with 44 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, and a 28-point showing from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets couldn’t finish strong.
Denver attempted 15 more shots than OKC but crumbled in the fourth quarter. Outside of Jokic (who scored 13 in the final frame), the rest of the team went just 1-of-15 over the last 12 minutes.
Playing at home, the Nuggets need more consistency across the board. Michael Porter Jr. was nearly a ghost, managing just two points on 1-of-7 shooting, while Russell Westbrook chipped in just four points.
Game 6 will come down to execution. The Thunder have the momentum and are beginning to rediscover the rhythm that carried them through the regular season.
For OKC to maintain the edge, they’ll need to start fast, stay decisive, defend with urgency and dictate the physical pace. For Denver, it’s about tightening up ball security, dominating the boards and riding another huge night from Jokic.
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups
Thunder
G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort| F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein
Nuggets
G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets betting props
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 29.5 points – Take the over.
- Nikola Jokic O/U 28.5 points – Take the over.
- Russell Westbrook O/U 9.5 points – Take the under.
- Chet Holmgren O/U 14.5 points – Take the over.
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets prediction
We’re picking the Thunder to close this one out — and not in nail-biting fashion. Expect them to pull away and shut the door on this series.
Jokic may have left it all on the floor in Game 5, but OKC still has more to give. If they play to their strengths, the Thunder should punch their ticket to the next round.
Our prediction: Thunder win by 14.
Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.