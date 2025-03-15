OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

Two of the grittiest young teams in the league collide as the OKC Thunder take on the Detroit Pistons in a highly anticipated cross-conference battle on Saturday. The game will feature a marquee matchup between All-Star guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham.

With 16 games left in the season, the Thunder have already secured a playoff berth thanks to their dominant 54-12 record, maintaining a double-digit lead atop the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Pistons sit sixth in the East, holding a five-game cushion over the No. 7 Atlanta Hawks as they aim for a secure postseason spot.

Here’s a preview of the OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons game, scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-221) vs Pistons (+182)

Spread: Thunder -5.5 (-110) vs Pistons +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o234.5 (-110) vs Pistons u234.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Thunder head into this matchup riding high after one of their most impressive wins of the season, overcoming a red-hot Boston Celtics team that torched them from deep early on. OKC flipped the script in the second half, using their signature physical defense to stifle Boston’s shooting.

This victory was even more remarkable considering they were without All-Star Jalen Williams and key bench contributor Alex Caruso.

OKC has dominated Eastern Conference teams this season, boasting a 22-1 record, with their only loss coming against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the Pistons, this will be their first test against the Thunder this season, and it comes at a critical time.After an eight-game winning streak, they have struggled, losing four of their last eight games.

During this stretch, Detroit has ranked third in defensive rating but only 17th in offensive rating. They are coming off a four-point loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday, a team they defeated by 20 points just two nights earlier.

OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups

For the Thunder, Chet Holmgren (rest) is out, while Aaron Wiggins (illness) is listed as questionable. Isaiah Hartenstein (nasal fracture) is available to play. For the Pistons, Jaden Ivey remains out, but the rest of the Pistons’ roster is expected to be available.

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Lu Dort | F - Isaiah Joe | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Pistons

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Tim Hardaway Jr, | F - Ausar Thompson | F - Tobias Harris | C - Jalen Duren

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 34.5 points – Take the over.

Malik Beasley O/U 14.5 points – Take the over.

Isaiah Hartenstein O/U 10.5 rebounds– Take the over.

OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons prediction

Despite being short-handed, the Thunder have proven their ability to adapt and roll out different lineup combinations without losing their edge. This matchup between two of the NBA’s most determined young squads is a must-watch, but expect OKC to continue their dominance and take home the win.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 14.

