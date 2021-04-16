OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - April 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The OKC Thunder begin a four-game road trip with a battle against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Friday's encounter will pit two teams who are among the cellar dwellers in their respective conferences.

At 20-35, the OKC Thunder have the third-worst record in the Western Conference. They have lost eight straight games and 11 of their last 12 as they head to Michigan, looking nothing like the team that started the season. Injuries and trades have changed the face of the franchise that once boasted some of the game’s best players.

The Detroit Pistons have also seen better days but are now sporting the Eastern Conference's worst record at 16-39. They have also lost a majority of their recent games, including three straight and 10 of their previous 14 games.

In their first meeting, the Detroit Pistons won 132-108 over the OKC Thunder. This time, the Thunder would like to return the favor and even up the season series at 1-1.

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey questions a call.

Match Details

Fixture - OKC Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, April 16th, 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, April 17th, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Advertisement

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder are surely headed for the NBA lottery and that’s just the way the organization would like it to be. But the players don’t speak the same language as the front office and are hoping to win every game they can.

Moses Brown #9 dunks during the second half.

OKC Thunder are averaging just 99.8 points per game during their losing streak and are giving up 127.1 points to their opponents. Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are barely competing with their opponents, shooting the ball at 42.6 percent and turning the ball over 18.1 times a game.

However, their chances of beating the Detroit Pistons are quite good because many of the home team’s key players will be rested.

Key Player - Luguentz Dort

One of the bright spots this season for the OKC Thunder has been the play of Luguentz Dort. The 6-foot-3 guard is having a sensational second season averaging 13.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. He’s been mentioned among the game’s most elite defenders as he guards the league's best wing players.

Cut my life into pieces, this is my Luguentz Dort 😤@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/A1xXDjB6yt — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 14, 2021

Advertisement

Dort recently showcased his full arsenal after recording a career-high 42 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. It was an offensive explosion that no one saw coming as Dort is mostly known as a defender.

The OKC Thunder guard will have an opportunity to follow up on that game against the Detroit Pistons and all eyes will be on him after that brilliant performance.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Theo Maledon l Shooting Guard - Luguentz Dort l Small Forward - Darius Bazley l Power Forward - Isaiah Roby l Center - Moses Brown

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons don’t seem to be interested in winning this game. According to the latest injury report, the team will be resting Wayne Ellington, Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee. They’ve also placed guard Cory Joseph among the injured players with a sore ankle. And that’s just for starters.

Jerami Grant #9 looks to drive to the basket.

It appears that the Detroit Pistons have accepted their fate - that they are no longer competing for a spot in the playoffs and are in full tank mode to get the highest lottery pick they can get.

Advertisement

When they take on the OKC Thunder, the players on the floor will be looking to win. But it's unlikely that they'll be able to accomplish that goal as the players that will start and end the game are mostly their regular second unit.

Key Player - Hamidou Diallo

Hamidou Diallo will be facing his old team for the second time since the OKC Thunder traded him to the Detroit Pistons. On his return to Oklahoma City on April 5, he scored 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting, grabbed eight boards and had four dimes. He will likely be pumped to face them for the second time this season.

Since then, Diallo hasn’t been getting enough playing time to showcase his talent. But with so many players resting for this contest, Diallo could use this opportunity to be more aggressive and audition for a bigger role in the coming games. He is currently averaging just 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game for the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Killian Hayes l Shooting Guard - Hamidou Diallo l Small Forward - Josh Jackson l Power Forward - Saddiq Bey l Center - Jahlil Okafor

Advertisement

Thunder vs. Pistons Match Prediction

Under normal circumstances, this would be a win for the Detroit Pistons, with the OKC Thunder possibly missing Gilgeous-Alexander again due to an injury. But with so many of the Pistons’ players sidelined, this looks like it will be a win for the visitors, who will finally snap their losing streak and start off their road trip with a victory.

Where to Watch Thunder vs. Pistons?

The OKC Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons game will be televised locally on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports Detroit. International audiences can watch the game via NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Is Zion Williamson at the point sustainable for the OKC Thunder' playoff push?