OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder will face off for a second consecutive game on Saturday night. This is the final matchup between the two Western Conference outfits this season and the Warriors have won both the previous ones.

The Golden State Warriors have edged closer to the playoffs by winning three of their last four games. They're currently placed eighth in the West with a 34-33 record and all of their remaining matchups are at home. Stephen Curry is the main reason why the Warriors are in postseason contention. The two-time MVP leads the league in scoring with 31.6 points per game so far.

The OKC Thunder have clearly been the worst NBA team in the second half of the season. They've won just one of their last 20 games and occupy the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-46 record. They've shut down veteran players and are focusing on the development of young players over everything else.

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report

OKC Thunder

Luguentz Dort

OKC Thunder have already shut down veteran center Al Horford for the rest of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also hasn't featured since late March due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Mike Muscala remains sidelined with an ankle sprain.

Aleksej Pokusevski has missed the last two games for the OKC Thunder with a right knee contusion and he'll be sitting out on Saturday as well. Luguentz Dort featured in the last game against the Golden State Warriors but he's questionable for tonight with a knee issue.

Golden State Warriors

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. has already missed the Golden State Warriors' last five matchups with a wrist issue, but he'll be sitting out another week or two. Damion Lee also continues to remain sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Other long-term absentees for the Golden State Warriors include Eric Paschall (left hip flexor), Klay Thompson (torn Achilles tendon) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus tear).

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder will be forced to make one change to the starting lineup if Lu Dort misses out. Svi Mykhailiuk didn't play at all last game but he could slot in as the starting shooting guard alongside Theo Maledon to round out the backcourt.

The frontcourt will consist of Isaiah Roby, Darius Bazley and Moses Brown. Ty Jerome was impressive off the bench against the Warriors on Thursday and he'll be looking to replicate his 23-point performance tonight. Gabriel Deck and Josh Hall could be the other two vital contributors on OKC Thunder's second unit.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are unlikely to undergo any changes to the starting lineup from the last matchup. Stephen Curry will be the team's lead ballhandler while Kent Bazemore will continue to start in Kelly Oubre's absence.

34 PTS | 7 AST@StephenCurry30 was ballin' tonight 📽️ pic.twitter.com/CdbYLnzI6A — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 7, 2021

The frontcourt will be spearheaded by power forward Draymond Green who'll be supported by Andrew Wiggins at small forward and Kevon Looney at center. The Warriors will rely on the likes of Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder to provide some firepower off the bench.

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Theo Maledon | Shooting Guard - Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk | Small Forward - Isaiah Roby | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Moses Brown

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

Also read: Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - May 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21