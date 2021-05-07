OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - May 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will host the OKC Thunder in the second game of a back-to-back 2020-21 NBA tie at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Golden State Warriors have an opportunity to close the gap between them and the 6th-placed LA Lakers. If the Warriors win, it will also result in a regular-season sweep of the OKC Thunder, who have lost their last two encounters.

Things continue to look gloomy for the OKC Thunder, who have won just once in their last twenty outings. The 13th-placed Thunder will try to cause an upset, just like they did against the Boston Celtics on April 27th.

Match Details

Fixture - OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, May 8th; 10:00 PM ET (Sunday 9th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

OKC Thunder Preview

San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder

Plagued by injuries, the OKC Thunder have been unable to put together a winning run. The team also has the worst offensive rating in the league (103.6). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's absence is the primary reason the OKC Thunder have performed so poorly on offense.

They will play five more games before the end of this horrendous season and the fixtures will not get any easier. The OKC Thunder have to face two of the top-seeded teams in the Western Conference.

Key Player - Darius Bazley

Darius Bazley #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder

When the OKC Thunder needed someone to step up in the absence of Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley took the mantle. The 20-year-old is putting on a show with the Thunder and securing his place on the roster.

Strong finish from Darius Bazley 😤



24 PTS - 11 REB - 37.7 FPTS pic.twitter.com/KK9gOvYKow — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) May 5, 2021

Although his efforts have not yielded positive results in terms of wins, Bazley's offensive prowess cannot be denied. In his last outing against the Golden State Warriors, he recorded 22 points and 3 rebounds. He's averaging 13.8 points per game and 7.4 rebounds this season.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Theo Maledon l Shooting Guard - Luguentz Dort l Small Forward - Darius Bazley l Power Forward - Isaiah Roby l Center - Moses Brown.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

With 8th place secured, the Golden State Warriors will continue to push to avoid the play-in tournament. The Warriors have won six out of their last ten games, thanks to the combined efforts of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors will come into the matchup confident after their latest performance against a weaker OKC side. The Warriors will try to replicate the 118-97 blowout, which should be easy for the team with the league's leading scorer on its roster.

Draymond Green is worthy of an honorable mention, as his contributions on offense and defense have been crucial to the team. He is the Warriors' rebound and assists leader this season.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Sephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry had an explosive April. The veteran guard recorded record-breaking numbers to help his team get back to winning ways. His charge made him the league's leading scorer, with 31.6 points per game.

Stephen Curry now has 35 30-point games in his 12th season.



The only players with more 30-point games in their 12th season or later are Michael Jordan (44) and Kobe Bryant (36). pic.twitter.com/KfZDAEjZZl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2021

Curry has been hot from beyond the arc and is expected to torch the OKC Thunder one last time in the regular season. In the first of this back-to-back series, he recorded 34 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 52.4% from the field.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Steph Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney

Thunder vs Warriors Prediction

The analysis above shows that the Golden State Warriors are clear favorites heading into this matchup. An ineffective OKC Thunder offense will have a hard time getting past the 5th-ranked team in defensive rating this season.

A stellar performance from Stephen Curry will easily lead the Golden State Warriors to a second consecutive home win. Unfortunately, it might be another disappointing night for the OKC Thunder.

Where to watch the Thunder vs Warriors game?

The OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game can be watched locally on Bally Sports Oklahoma and NBC Sports Bay Area networks. With an active subscription, you can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.