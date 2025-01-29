OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan.29 | 2024-25 NBA Season

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors and the OKC Thunder will rekindle their rivalry when the top seed visits the Chase Center for an NBA showdown. This game, which features two elite performers in Steph Curry and MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will be a must-see on NBA TV. This will be the third time the duo go head-to-head this season.

However, it is safe to say that the Thunder have had the better of the Warriors in recent times - winning four of the last five games - but the Dubs have shown they can compete.

OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan.29

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Warriors enter as the worse of the two teams in the injury department, with three injuries affecting Steve Kerr’s men. Draymond Green is sidelined with a calf injury and forward Jonathan Kuminga has also been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Both players are expected to return in some week’s time.

However, Steph Curry's status is the bigger picture ahead of the game. Due to a suspected knee injury, he was ruled out of the Golden State's recent game against the Utah Jazz at the last minute. His status will be revealed closer to tip-off.

It will be interesting to see what sort of lineup Kerr names for the matchup. He opted for a relatively rotated side on Tuesday, but will he do the same this time? Knowing Kerr, Curry is expected to return to the starting lineup. He will suit up alongside Trayce Jackson-Davis, Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, and Buddy Hield.

Point Guard Stephen Curry Gary Payton II Pat Spencer Shooting Guard Buddy Hield Gui Santos Lindy Waters III Small Forward Andrew Wiggins Kyle Anderson Moses Moody Power Forward Dennis Schroder Draymond Green* Jonathan Kuminga* Center Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney Quinten Post

OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Things aren’t as bad for the Thunder, but they will be without a few key names. Chet Holmgren continues to be sidelined with a hip injury. Nikola Jokić (knee) and Ajay Mitchell (toe) are also ruled out.

Meanwhile, Luguentz Dort could return as he is no longer listed on the injury report. He was a DNP in the most recent game.

Mark Daigneault will likely stick with the same lineup that triumphed over the Blazers: Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace.

Point Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso Ajay Mitchell (O) Nikola Topic (O) Shooting Guard Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe Adam Flagler Small Forward Aaron Wiggins Luguentz Dort Kenrich Williams Dillon Jones Power Forward Jalen Williams Jaylin Williams Jaylin Williams Ousmane Dieng Center Isaiah Hartenstein Branden Carlson Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Thunder sit atop the conference table, boasting one of the best road records (17-5). They have won seven of their last ten games, including a thrilling 10-point win against the Blazers. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 35 points, clearly stating his ambitions. He will aim to keep the good times rolling.

It’s been a different story for the Warriors, as they’ve become the textbook definition of inconsistency. They will win one before losing the next, which has seen them languish at the 11th place with a 23-23 record.

The Dubs’ problems have been glaring despite coming off the back of a 114-103 win against the Utah Jazz. They are now the team with the worst shooting percentage and the most turnovers in the league, and the fanbase is starting to panic. A victory against their bitter rival could be huge for them to turn the tide.

