OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 23 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers will renew their rivalry on Thursday after last year's riveting NBA Finals showdown. The Thunder won their first championship in a hard-fought seven-game series, and the Pacers' inspirational season ended in heartbreak.

OKC began the 2025-26 season by raising the banner at the Paycom Centre before eking out a 125-124 double overtime win against the Houston Rockets. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came up clutch and got ample support from the Thunder's role players to set the tone for a new season.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are yet to play their first game of the season. Following last season's success, expectations are relatively tempered this time around. Tyrese Haliburton's injury is a major blow, and the offseason departure of Myles Turner has further weakened the team’s depth.

OKC and Indiana matched up in the preseason at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the Pacers recording a 116-101 win. Notably, the Thunder rested all their starters in that game, while the Pacers were without a few key contributors.

In terms of head-to-head record, the Thunder hold an edge over the Pacers in the regular season. The Western Conference franchise has 55 wins over Indiana in 101 games. However, the Pacers hold a 3-2 advantage over OKC in their last five matchup.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

OKC Thunder injury report

The Thunder's injury report is stacked ahead of Thursday's encounter. Luguentz Dort (left ankle sprain) and Cason Wallace (left knee sprain) are both listed as "questionable."

Six players are ruled out, with Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso being the most notable absentees. Jalen is recovering from a right wrist surgery, while Caruso entered the league's concussion protocol after the last game.

Isaiah Joe (left knee contusion), Thomas Sorber (right ACL surgical recovery), Nikola Topic (surgical recovery) and Kenrich Williams (left knee surgical recovery) are also sidelined.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers' injury report features four names, none bigger than Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers point guard is out for the season with a right Achilles tendon tear. Joining Haliburton on the sidelines for the Thunder game are T.J. McConnell (left hamstring strain), Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction) and Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain).

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

The Thunder are likely to stick to their starting lineup from the last game if both Lu Dort and Cason Wallace are healthy to suit up. Joining them on the starting five will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein.









PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Adam Fegler SG Luguentz Dort Cason Wallace Aaron Wiggins SF Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe PF Chet Holmgren Kenrich Williams Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Branden Carlson

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers will have two new names on their starting lineup from last season. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will shoulder the backcourt duties, Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam will remain on the wings and Isaiah Jackson is the team's new starting center.

PG Andrew Nembhard Cameron Payne



SG Bennedict Mathurin Ben Sheppard



SF Aaron Nesmith Obi Toppin



PF Pascal Siakam Jarace Walker James Wiseman Tony Bradley C Isaiah Jackson Jay Huff

