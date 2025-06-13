OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips - June 13 | 2025 NBA Finals Game 4

The OKC Thunder will try to bounce back in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday against the Indiana Pacers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. wilted yet again to the unrelenting Pacers to lose the previous encounter 116-107 two nights ago. The Thunder are desperate to stay out of a 1-3 deficit before the series returns to Oklahoma for Game 5 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Pacers hope to sustain their never-say-die spirit against the still-favored visitors. Behind Tyrese Haliburton’s near triple-double, the home team overturned the game around in the fourth quarter of Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. A win by the Pacers will put them on the brink of their first NBA championship.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Thunder (-225) vs. Pacers (+185)

Odds: Thunder (-5.5) vs. Pacers (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Thunder (o225.5 -110) vs. Pacers (u225.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers preview

For the second time in the NBA Finals, the OKC Thunder unraveled again in the face of the Indiana Pacers’ unrelenting pressure. After Game 3, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams told reporters that unforced errors started the collapse. The Thunder will be in a good spot if they can stop committing unforced turnovers.

The good thing for OKC is the 1-2 deficit is something they already faced and overcame in the playoffs. They also trailed against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals before emerging as winners.

The Thunder have to sustain their two-way play from start to finish. Regardless of the lead or deficit, they have to keep going to beat the comeback kids of the playoffs.

According to ESPN, the Pacers are 9-1 in the clutch in the playoffs. Indiana has to keep its confidence if it trails significant margins against a determined Thunder in Game 4. The Pacers will love their chances of pulling off another upset if the showdown becomes another gritty battle down the stretch.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups

Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Cason Wallace | SG: Lu Dort | SF: Jalen Williiams | PF: Chet Holmgren

Pacers

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | SG: Andrew Nembhard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench for his best performance in the playoffs in Game 3. The backup guard delivered 27 points, giving the Pacers a big lift, particularly in the fourth quarter. Mathurin, averaging 15.3 points per game in the NBA Finals, has to be super confident before Friday’s showdown.

Mathurin could blow past his 10.5 (O/U) points prop.

Alex Caruso scored eight points in Game 3 after averaging 15.5 PPG in the first two games of the NBA Finals. The Thunder have different options on offense but coach Mark Daigneault wants Caruso to be more aggressive on both ends.

OKC desperately wants to stay out of a 1-3 series deficit, making it likely for Caruso to hit over his 9.5 (O/U) points prop.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The OKC Thunder have not lost back-to-back games in the entire playoffs. They have bounced back from adversity before on the road. The Indiana Pacers will not quit until the final buzzer sounds, but SGA and Co. likely tie the series with a win that beats the -5.5 spread.

