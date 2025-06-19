OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips - June 19 | 2025 NBA Finals Game 6

A new NBA champion could be crowned Thursday night as the OKC Thunder, just one win away from clinching their first-ever title, head to Indiana to face the Pacers, who will be fighting to force a Game 7.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the night surrounds Tyrese Haliburton’s status, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported he’s “believed to have suffered a strained right calf.” According to Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, Haliburton will likely be a game-time decision.

Here’s a preview of Game 6 of the Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder NBA Finals series, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-250) vs Pacers (+205)

Spread: Thunder -6.5 (-110) vs Pacers +6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o221.5 (-110) vs Pacers u221.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Finals have showcased a gripping battle between Indiana’s high-powered offense and OKC’s elite defense, and through five games, the matchup has lived up to the hype.

Even games trending toward blowouts remain tense thanks to Indiana’s comeback ability. In Game 4, the Thunder’s 120-109 win saw the Pacers trim a double-digit deficit to just two points, sparked by a huge push from TJ McConnell off the bench. With Haliburton questionable, McConnell may take on a larger role in Game 6.

In Game 5, Jalen Williams erupted for 40 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered an MVP-caliber performance on both ends to help OKC take the series lead.

The Thunder have already taken one game on Indiana’s home court, and now they look to slam the door shut. With the Pacers’ season on the line, expect a heated battle.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 33.5 points – Take the over.

Jalen Williams O/U 22.5 points – Take the over.

Myles Turner O/U 13.5 points – Take the under.

Pascal Siakam O/U 21.5 points– Take the over.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers prediction

With Haliburton likely less than 100%, OKC should seize the moment. Expect the Thunder to close out the series in Indiana and hoist the trophy Thursday night.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 8.

