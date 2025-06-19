  • home icon
OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips - June 19 | 2025 NBA Finals Game 6

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Jun 19, 2025 09:53 GMT
OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips for Game 6 - Source: Imagn

A new NBA champion could be crowned Thursday night as the OKC Thunder, just one win away from clinching their first-ever title, head to Indiana to face the Pacers, who will be fighting to force a Game 7.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the night surrounds Tyrese Haliburton’s status, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported he’s “believed to have suffered a strained right calf.” According to Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, Haliburton will likely be a game-time decision.

Here’s a preview of Game 6 of the Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder NBA Finals series, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-250) vs Pacers (+205)

Spread: Thunder -6.5 (-110) vs Pacers +6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o221.5 (-110) vs Pacers u221.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Finals have showcased a gripping battle between Indiana’s high-powered offense and OKC’s elite defense, and through five games, the matchup has lived up to the hype.

Even games trending toward blowouts remain tense thanks to Indiana’s comeback ability. In Game 4, the Thunder’s 120-109 win saw the Pacers trim a double-digit deficit to just two points, sparked by a huge push from TJ McConnell off the bench. With Haliburton questionable, McConnell may take on a larger role in Game 6.

In Game 5, Jalen Williams erupted for 40 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered an MVP-caliber performance on both ends to help OKC take the series lead.

The Thunder have already taken one game on Indiana’s home court, and now they look to slam the door shut. With the Pacers’ season on the line, expect a heated battle.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers betting props

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 33.5 points – Take the over.
  • Jalen Williams O/U 22.5 points – Take the over.
  • Myles Turner O/U 13.5 points – Take the under.
  • Pascal Siakam O/U 21.5 points– Take the over.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers prediction

With Haliburton likely less than 100%, OKC should seize the moment. Expect the Thunder to close out the series in Indiana and hoist the trophy Thursday night.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 8.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
