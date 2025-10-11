OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 11, 2025

The Indiana Pacers will take on the OKC Thunder in a rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals in one of four preseason games set to tip off on Saturday. This will be Indiana’s second preseason matchup.
They faced and defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in a thriller opening game on Wednesday. The Pacers squeaked by, winning 135-134 after overtime.
The 2025 NBA champions, meanwhile, have started the preseason strong, winning twice against the Charlotte Hornets and losing once to the Dallas Mavericks.
With Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren dealing with injuries, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be expected to lead OKC, although he will likely be playing limited minutes.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction
The Pacers-Thunder game will tip off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). Fans can catch the live broadcast on FDSN. Alternatively, the matchup can be streamed with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Moneyline: Pacers (+160) vs Thunder (-240)
Odds: Pacers (+5.5) vs Thunder (-5.5)
Total: Pacers -110 (u232.5) vs Thunder -110 (o232.5)
Editor's note: Odds are accurate at the time of writing and may change closer to tip-off.
OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Preview
It has been a difficult offseason for the Indiana Pacers, highlighted by the departure of Myles Turner, who joined conference rivals the Milwaukee Bucks.
With Turner no longer on the roster and Tyrese Haliburton set to miss the entirety of 2025-26, Indiana no longer has the same team that reached the NBA Finals last season.
The OKC Thunder, meanwhile, have done well to retain their championship core, extending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams this offseason.
The team did not make any new signings, only drafting Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barhinzer with the No. 15 and 44 picks, respectively.
With Nikola Topic returning in four to six weeks and two new rookies on the roster, the Thunder will essentially be fielding the same team that brought them the 2025 NBA championship. Much of the team’s success will depend on Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Holmgren.
OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups
Pacers
G: Andrew Nembhard | G: Bennedict Mathurin | F: Aaron Nesmith | F: Pascal Siakam | C: Isaiah Jackson
Thunder
G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G: Luguentz Dort | F: Alex Caruso | F: Aaron Wiggins | C: Isaiah Hartenstein
OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Prediction
The Thunder are heavy favorites to win Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. With some of Indiana’s best players sidelined due to injuries, Pascal Siakam will struggle to carry the team against OKC.
Our prediction: The Thunder to win
Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.