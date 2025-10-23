  • home icon
OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Preview and Prediction - Oct. 23 | 2025-26 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 23, 2025 08:45 GMT
NBA: Finals-Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Preview and Prediction - Oct. 23 | 2025-26 NBA season.

The OKC Thunder and the Indiana Pacers will meet on Thursday, their first since facing off in the 2025 NBA Finals. OKC opened its title retention bid two nights ago by escaping with a 125-124 double overtime win against the Houston Rockets. The Thunder look to hand their hosts another loss in the rematch.

Meanwhile, the injury-plagued Pacers’ mettle will be tested right off the bat when they take on the defending champs. Without Tyrese Haliburton, who will sit out this season to recover from an Achilles tendon tear, Pascal Siakam will lead the hosts. Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith will try to help Siakam carry the team.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Thunder (-305) vs. Pacers (+245)

Odds: Thunder (-7.5 -110) vs. Pacers (+7.5 -110)

Total: Thunder (o230.5 -113) vs. Pacers (u230.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Thunder struggled against the Rockets’ size and physicality behind Steven Adams, Clint Capela, Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant. Indiana’s retooled frontline features 6-foot-10 starting center Isaiah Jackson, star forward Pascal Siakam and the athletic Obi Toppin.

If the Thunder can dominate the paint and have somebody take over the slack left by Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso, they should be fine. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, looks in mid-season form already.

However, the Thunder can’t overlook a team that built a never-say-die attitude on their way to the 2025 NBA Finals.

In a rematch of last season’s championship round, the Pacers will enter the showdown missing two key players. They will be without the injured Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, who took his talents to Milwaukee.

Since last season, many have been counting out the Pacers. If they battle in the paint, contain the Thunder’s transition attacks and commit few turnovers, the hosts have a chance to pull off an upset.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups

Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Lu Dort | SG: Cason Wallace | PF: Chet Holmgren | C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Pacers

PG: Andrew Nembhard | SG: Bennedict Mathurin | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Isaiah Jackson

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Chet Holmgren opened the season with a 28-point output against the physical Houston Rockets. Without Jalen Williams, expect him to keep carrying a big part of Oklahoma’s scoring burden. Holmgren could blow past his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

Andrew Nembhard arguably has the biggest load on his shoulders for the Pacers. He has to look for his shots and run Rick Carlisle’s offense. Nembhard could top his 12.5 (O/U) points prop.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The OKC Thunder looked ready to defend their title despite missing some key players. Against the Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers, the Thunder could comfortably roll to another victory.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

More from Sportskeeda
