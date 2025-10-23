OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Preview and Prediction - Oct. 23 | 2025-26 NBA season

The OKC Thunder and the Indiana Pacers will meet on Thursday, their first since facing off in the 2025 NBA Finals. OKC opened its title retention bid two nights ago by escaping with a 125-124 double overtime win against the Houston Rockets. The Thunder look to hand their hosts another loss in the rematch.Meanwhile, the injury-plagued Pacers’ mettle will be tested right off the bat when they take on the defending champs. Without Tyrese Haliburton, who will sit out this season to recover from an Achilles tendon tear, Pascal Siakam will lead the hosts. Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith will try to help Siakam carry the team.OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Thunder (-305) vs. Pacers (+245)Odds: Thunder (-7.5 -110) vs. Pacers (+7.5 -110)Total: Thunder (o230.5 -113) vs. Pacers (u230.5 -110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers previewThe Thunder struggled against the Rockets’ size and physicality behind Steven Adams, Clint Capela, Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant. Indiana’s retooled frontline features 6-foot-10 starting center Isaiah Jackson, star forward Pascal Siakam and the athletic Obi Toppin.If the Thunder can dominate the paint and have somebody take over the slack left by Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso, they should be fine. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, looks in mid-season form already.However, the Thunder can’t overlook a team that built a never-say-die attitude on their way to the 2025 NBA Finals.In a rematch of last season’s championship round, the Pacers will enter the showdown missing two key players. They will be without the injured Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, who took his talents to Milwaukee.Since last season, many have been counting out the Pacers. If they battle in the paint, contain the Thunder’s transition attacks and commit few turnovers, the hosts have a chance to pull off an upset.OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineupsThunderPG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Lu Dort | SG: Cason Wallace | PF: Chet Holmgren | C: Isaiah HartensteinPacersPG: Andrew Nembhard | SG: Bennedict Mathurin | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Isaiah JacksonOKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers betting tipsChet Holmgren opened the season with a 28-point output against the physical Houston Rockets. Without Jalen Williams, expect him to keep carrying a big part of Oklahoma’s scoring burden. Holmgren could blow past his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.Andrew Nembhard arguably has the biggest load on his shoulders for the Pacers. He has to look for his shots and run Rick Carlisle’s offense. Nembhard could top his 12.5 (O/U) points prop.OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers predictionThe OKC Thunder looked ready to defend their title despite missing some key players. Against the Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers, the Thunder could comfortably roll to another victory.