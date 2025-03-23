OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The playoff battle will continue to heat up when the LA Clippers welcome conference rivals OKC Thunder to Intuit Dome in a highly anticipated matchup on Sunday. This will be the final meeting between the two teams, with the Thunder leading the series 3-0.

The Clippers have won five consecutive games to match their longest winning streak of the season. They head into the game off the back of an emphatic 128-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

They are one of several teams contending for an automatic playoff spot. They are seventh in the Western Conference, one game behind the Golden State Warriors, who suffered a 124-115 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. A win on Sunday could see them leapfrog the Dubs.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have clinched the No. 1 seed and are gunning for their sixth win in a row. They picked up a 141-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday to improve to 58-12 this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a team-high 30 points, with six rebounds and nine assists, while Chet Holmgren added 14 points and five rebounds. Six other players scored in double digits, as the team received solid contributions across the board.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers predicted starting lineups and depth chart for March 23

OKC Thunder predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Ahead of Sunday's matchup, Jalen Williams is unavailable with a hip injury and Ousmane Dieng will likely not feature as he is dealing with a calf issue. Meanwhile, Luguentz Dort faces a late fitness test as he is listed as questionable with a hip injury.

Mark Daigneault will most likely go with his usual lineup: Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace.

Point Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Adam Flagler Shooting Guard Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe Small Forward Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams Power Forward Chet Holmgren Luguentz Dort* Dillon Jones Center Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson

LA Clippers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Clippers are also likely to field a similar starting five that has resulted in their active winning streak. James Harden has been in stellar form and will look to continue his scoring tally.

The likes of Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell will also be pushing for more after impressing during their five-game winning streak.

They almost have a clean bill of health, with Jordan Miller as the only player ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Tyronn Lue is expected to use the lineup of Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, James Harden, Norman Powell and Kris Dunn.

Point Guards James Harden Kevin Porter Jr. Shooting Guards Kris Dunn Bones Hyland Small Forwards Norman Powell Amir Coffey Power Forwards Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Kai Jones Centers Ivica Zubac Mo Bamba

Expect this matchup to be a close one as both teams are in good form. The game tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be aired live on NBA TV, KTLA and FDSOK.

