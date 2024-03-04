OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Injury Report for March 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The OKC Thunder visit the LA Lakers on Monday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Lakers leading 2-1, and is included in the NBA's six-game slate.

The Thunder, with a 42-18 record, ascended to the top spot in the West after their 118-110 victory over the Phoenix Suns on the road. This win, part of their back-to-back games, coupled with the Minnesota Timberwolves' 88-89 loss to the LA Clippers, secured their leading position. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander notched his league-leading 45th game with 30 points or more.

The Lakers, 33-29, hold the 10th spot in the West, coming off a 114-124 loss to the defending champs Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday, snapping their two-game winning streak and spoiling LeBron James' night of reaching 40,000 career points.

OKC Thunder vs. LA Lakers injury report

OKC Thunder injury report for March 4

F Jaylin Williams was ruled out for the first set of the back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns and is a game-time decision for the coming contest on Monday.

Player Status Injury Jaylin Williams Game-time decision Knee

OKC Thunder starting lineup for March 4

All Thunder players other than Jaylin Williams are expected to be available. Here is a closer look at their projected starting lineup.

Position Player PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Josh Giddey SF Lu Dort PF Jalen Williams C Chet Holmgren

LA Lakers injury report for March 4

The Lakers have listed seven players on their injury report. SF LeBron James (left ankle) is questionable, while SF Cam Reddish (ankle) and PF Anthony Davis (Achilles) are probable.

PG Gabe Vincent (knee), PF Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), C Colin Castleton (right wrist) and PF Christian Wood (left knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Cam Reddish Probable ankle LeBron James Questionable left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Anthony Davis Probable Achilles Gabe Vincent Out knee Jarred Vanderbilt Out foot Colin Castleton Out right wrist Christian Wood Out left knee

What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood?

Jarred Vanderbilt's season has been marred by injuries, beginning with left heel bursitis that sidelined him for the initial 20 games. Upon his return, limited minutes were a testament to his ongoing recovery efforts and battle with discomfort, as he aimed to return to full fitness.

The path to recovery took another hit during a game against the Celtics when Vanderbilt suffered a right foot injury. Although x-rays ruled out fractures, assessments by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brad Turner of the LA Times painted a grim picture of the injury's severity, hinting at the possibility of Vanderbilt missing the rest of the season.

On the other hand, Christian Wood is dealing with a left knee effusion, with plans for a reassessment set for a week from now.