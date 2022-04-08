OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Oklahoma City Thunder will head to the Crypto.com Arena for a matchup against the LA Lakers on Friday, April 8. Both teams have faced off thrice this season, with the Thunder coming out victorious in two of those games.

The Thunder come into this game on the back of a disappointing 137-101 loss to the Utah Jazz. Jaylen Hoard scored 23 points to lead the way from the front for the Thunder. Isaiah Roby also chipped in with 18 points, but neither of their efforts proved to be enough as the Jazz dominated the game right from tip-off to take an easy win.

The LA Lakers also continued their string of disappointing losses with yet another setback against the Golden State Warriors. They were shorthanded as the Big 3 of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat out for the game. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 40 points for the Lakers. However, his brilliant performance was cancelled out as the Dubs took control of the game in the second half to walk away with a 128-112 win on the night.

OKC Thunder Injury Report

The Thunder are severely short-handed coming into this game. Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous - Alexander, Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley, Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Tre Mann, Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams have all been listed out due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Lu Dort Out Left Sjhoulder Surgery Shai Gilgeous - Alexander Out Right Ankle Soreness Josh Giddey Out Right Hip Soreness Darius Bazley Out Right Knee Injury Derrick Favors Out Low Back Soreness Tre Mann Out Right Hamstring Strain Ty Jerome Out Sports Hernia Surgery Mike Muscala Out Right Ankle Surgery Kenrich Williams Out Left Knee Sprain

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Thunder say Lu Dort had a season-ending procedure today to address a labrum tear in his left shoulder. The Thunder say Lu Dort had a season-ending procedure today to address a labrum tear in his left shoulder.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers have not submitted their injury report for the game against the Thunder. However, Kendrick Nunn is one name that will most definitely be out for this game. The Lakers may also take the decision to rest Anthony Davis for this game as they are already out of the play-in tournament and risking any further injury to him would not be a wise decision to make.

Player Name Status Reason Kendrick Nunn Out Bone Bruise Anthony Davis Out Right mid-foot sprain

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 8, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread OKC Thunder 24-56 +290 Over 227.5 [-110] +8.5 [-110] LA Lakers 31-49 -375 Under 227.5 [-110] -8.5 [-110]

The Lakers are being favored in this game because of the talent they have on their roster. The Thunder, as compared to the Lakers, do not have the best records, but they have given the Lakers problems in the past. However, with their campaign over, the team will be hoping to give the fans something to cheer about by grabbing this win at home.

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

OKC Thunder

The Thunder have gone over the total 40 times this season. The Thunder have won four of their last ten games on the road. The Thunder have a 2-3 record in their last 5 games overall.

LA Lakers

The Lakers have gone over the total 46 times this season. The Lakers have won only three of their last seven games at home. The Lakers are coming into this game on the back of an eight-game losing streak.

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

The Thunder will start Zavier Simpson and Vit Krejci on the backcourt. Georgios Kalaitzakis and Jaylen Hoard will occupy the frontcourt, while Isaiah Roby starts at center for the team.

LA Lakers

If Russell Westbrook is passed fit for the game, he will play in the frontcourt with Avery Bradley. LeBron James has been out of action for a week now, but he may decide to return for the last home game of the season. The 37-year-old will team up with Talen Horton-Tucker on the frontcourt, while Dwight Howard starts at center for the Purple and Gold.

The Lakers have won seven of the last ten games between the two sides.

The Thunder have a miserable 12-27 record on the road, while the Lakers are 20-20 when playing at home this season.

The Lakers are 16-34 against Western Conference teams, while the Thunder are 12-29 against teams from the West.

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Zavier Simpson | Shooting Guard - Vit Krejci | Small Forward - Georgios Kalaitzaki | Power Forward - Jaylen Hoard | Center - Isaiah Roby

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Talen Horton - Tucker | Center - Dwight Howard

