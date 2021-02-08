OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – February 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The OKC Thunder travel to the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Monday for their double-header against the current NBA champions LA Lakers. The OKC Thunder have had a difficult start to the season and are currently 12th in the NBA Western Conference with a 10-12 record.

The LA Lakers on the other hand have been solid on both ends of the court and have won each of their last four games. The LA Lakers have a wide array of stars and are largely untroubled by injuries while the OKC Thunder still have multiple injuries to boot. They have had an injury troubled season so far, and are in need of some momentum as they come up against one of the best teams in the NBA.

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Injury Updates

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder have seen multiple players missing out in recent weeks due to safety and health related protocols, and have been unlucky overall. They appear to be in the middle of a rebuild and have one of the worst offences in the NBA currently.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been in good scoring touch but has not received enough offensive support as they find themselves struggling to convert close matches into victories. George Hill has joined Trevor Ariza in the list of long term absentees, which is expected to add further pressure as they come up against a dominant LA Lakers team.

LA Lakers

For the LA Lakers, anything but a serious title charge would translate to a disappointing season. They have, in Lebron James and Anthony Davis, arguably the best duo in the league, and an array of supporting players who have come good consistently in the 2020-21 NBA season so far.

Jared Dudley has been missing for a number of games and is not expected to return against the OKC Thunder, while Kostas Antetokounmpo is also nursing an injury. Regardless, the LA Lakers will be expected to deliver their fifth consecutive victory.

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

With George Hill expected to sit out for a number of weeks, the OKC Thunder might as well stick with the same starting five that they had last time around. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to pair up with Theo Maledon at the Guard position with Al Horford also fit to continue from the Center.

Overall, the OKC Thunder require a humungous effort from their starting five and bench in order to hold of a strong LA Lakers side. Overall, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might as well be the one crucial player that leads the OKC Thunder fightback.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have all of their stars available for the game against the OKC Thunder, and will in all probability stick with the starting five that they had last time around as well. The emergence of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and some crucial performances from Montrezl Harrel and Kyle Kuzma has given them an utterly ruthless look.

The LA Lakers are looking to make it five out of five.

The LA Lakers will be expected to cruise to an easy victory considering their form, and the availability of the stars on their roster.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been in terrific form for the OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder- Predicted Lineup

G- Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, G- Theo Maledon, F- Luguentz Dort, F-Darius Bazley, C- AL Horford

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G-Dennis Schroder, G- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F- LeBron James, F- Anthony Davis, C- Marc Gasol