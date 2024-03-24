OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host the Western Conference table toppers OKC Thunder for a marquee Sunday evening skirmish at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday (Mar. 24).

The clash of the heavyweights also includes a battle between two of the best players in the league, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking to get the better of the "Greak Freak" amid their MVP-caliber performances this season.

Milwaukee are coming off a 115-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets and are 6-4 in their last 10 games. The visitors are on a four-game winning streak, with the latest coming against the Utah Jazz, who were trounced 119-107. Both teams are potential title contenders, given their quality of ball this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bucks lead the Thunder 76-73 overall in the regular season head-to-head. They have won five of their last five contests over OKC, but this will be their first meeting this season.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The Bucks vs Thunder tips off at 7 pm ET. Fans can watch the game live on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports OK. The matchup is available on the official NBA site and app and can be watched by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Spread: Thunder +3 (-109), Bucks -3 (-111)

Moneyline: Thunder +124, Bucks -149

Total (o/u): Thunder o231.5 (-110), Bucks 231.5 (-110)

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The OKC Thunder have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the league this season.

Their young unit has been led admirably by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who has been a 30-point metronome for most of the regular season. He averages 30.8 points per game and has the perfect partner in Jalen Green, who's averaging 19.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

They are 13th in conceding points and will be up against a red-hot shooting unit in the Bucks. Milwaukee has finally adjusted to the ways of Doc Rivers and is led by Antetokounmpo, who has been hitting close to 30 points in four of his last five games.

His teammate Damian Lillard is a bonafide threat, so the Thunder will have their hands full trying to contain 'Dame Time,' who's averaging 24.6 points in his maiden season with the Bucks.

The Bucks have been dominant at home, conceding around 115 points per game. This will be a contest between Bucks's defense and OKC's offense.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups, substitutions, and rotations

The Thunder are 100% healthy and have no injuries to report. That means they will start with Josh Giddey at PG, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at SG, Jalen Williams at SF, Lugentz Dort at PF and Chet Holmgren at C.

Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins are sizeable contributors coming off the bench for the Thunder.

The Bucks have their steady unit, with Damian Lillard calling the plays at PG, Malike Beasley at SG, Khris Middleton at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF, and Brook Lopez at C.

Milwaukee have a reliable bench unit with Jae Crowder, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, AJ Green and Patrick Beverley coming in and out of the lineup across four quarters. Ahead of the contest, both Middleton and Antetokounmpo were listed as probable.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Shai Gilgeous is the smart bet with an o/u of 30.5/31.5. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one to watch out for the Bucks as he marks a profitable option as well with an o/u of 29.5. Damian Lillard is listed 23.4/24.4 o/u ahead of the contest.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The OKC Thunder have been elite this season, and a skirmish against the Bucks makes for a brilliant contest. The latter have been a force at home and are 28-7 this season. Expect it to be an even contest with the Bucks to chalk up a close win.