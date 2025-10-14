The OKC Thunder will continue their preseason campaign against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Oct. 14. The Thunder currently holds a 2-2 record, following their loss against the Indiana Pacers in what was a rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Ad

The Thunder opened their preseason stint with a win against the Charlotte Hornets, before losing to the Dallas Mavericks. They again took down the Hornets, preluding their loss to the Pacers.

On the other hand, the Bucks will enter the game against the defending champion with an unbeaten slate after four games. The team took down Eastern Conference teams Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, and the Chicago Bulls to open the preseason.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum and is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview, and Prediction

Moneyline: Thunder (-170) vs Bucks (+155)

Spread: Thunder -4 (-108) vs Bucks +4.5 (-108)

Total (O/U): Thunder -109 (o232.5) vs Bucks -110 (u232.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Ten players are listed as game-time decisions for the game, including Jaylin Williams, Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Joe, Branden Carlson, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jalen Williams.

Thunder's Nikola Topic, Kenrich Williams, and Thomas Sorber are also listed as out for the preseason game.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will only be missing guard Gary Harris as they are expected to bring in their big guns during the game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and newly acquired big man Myles Turner.

Ad

The two squads are seen to put on a competitive preseason clash as they are two of the expected contenders in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Preseason Game Prediction

We predict a win for the Milwaukee Bucks as they look to prove their caliber with Giannis and Turner manning the front court. They also possessed the home court advantage against a depleted Thunder squad, which is expected to give minutes to their second and third-string players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More