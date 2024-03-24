OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks game will take place in Milwaukee on Sunday, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET. This will be their third encounter of the season, with the Bucks winning both previous matchups.

The Thunder (49-20) are first in the Western Conference and have won eight of their last 10 outings. They are riding a four-game winning streak after defeating the Toronto Raptors 123-103 on Friday.

On the other hand, the Bucks (45-25) are second in the Eastern Conference, winning six of their previous 10 contests. They won their last matchup against the Brooklyn Nets 115-108 on Thursday.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

OKC Thunder injury report for March 24

The Thunder boast a healthy roster with no player listed on the injury report for the game.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 24

The Bucks have two names on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Hamstring) and Khris Middleton (Ankle). They are listed as probable for the game, and their involvement will be game-time decisions.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable (GTD) Hamstring Khris Middleton Probable (GTD) Knee

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 24

With no players on the injury report, the Thunder will likely start with their usual lineup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Josh Giddey SG Josh Giddey Isaiah Joe Cason Wallace SF Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins Gordon Hayward PF Jalen Williams Gordon Hayward Kenrich Williams C Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Mike Muscala

Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are listed as probable in the injury report, so they will likely start for the Bucks on Sunday.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Patrick Beverly AJ Green SG Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton AJ Green SF Khris Middleton* Jae Crowder Pat Connaughton PF Giannis Antetokounmpo* Bobby Portis Danilo Gallinari C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Danilo Gallinari

(* Probable)

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Key Matchups

Sunday's showdown between the Thunder and the Bucks is bound to be a treat for NBA fans as two top contenders battle it out on the court. Their previous two matchups were held within a span of a week and featured key players missing on both teams due to injury.

With the Bucks 2-0 in the season against the Thunder, the upcoming matchup will be the first time a healthy roster on both teams will play each other.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Damian Lillard will be a key matchup to watch as they coordinate the plays for their teams. We can expect a clash of skillful scoring and assists from both teams through their point guards.

Moreover, if Giannis Antetokounmpo is cleared for the game, his rebounding ability and explosive scoring in the paint will need to be countered by Chet Holmgren. Antetokounmpo’s effectiveness against Holmgren and the Thunder’s defense could be the most important factor in tipping the odds to the game's outcome.