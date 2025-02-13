OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 13, 2025

The OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday before the All-Star break. OKC has the best record in the league and leads the West with a 44-9 record, while Minnesota is seventh in the same conference with a 30-25 record.

The two teams have played each other 137 times in the regular season, with the Thunder holding a lopsided 91-46 record. This will be their second game this season, with their previous matchup on Dec. 31 ending 113-105 in favor of OKC. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points for the Thunder, while Anthony Edwards had 20 points for Minnesota.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves game details and odds

The OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Target Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream it live on Max, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Thunder (-300) vs. Timberwolves (+240)

Spread: Thunder (-7.5) vs. Timberwolves (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o221.5) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u221.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Thunder are coming off a come-from-behind 115-101 win against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Miami led 93-83 at the end of the third quarter but OKC rallied to go on a 24-0 run to start the final period.

The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 32 points and nine assists, while Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort had 18 and 17 points, respectively.

OKC is on a seven-game winning streak and is 8-2 over the past 10 games. It will look to extend its streak before the All-Star break.

The T-Wolves are coming off of a 103-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards had 28 points, while Naz Reid (22 points and 13 rebounds) and Rudy Gobert (20 points and 14 rebounds) had double-doubles.

Minnesota is on a two-game losing streak and has won six of its past 10 games. The team is without Julius Randle (groin), Donte DiVincenzo (turf toe injury) and Mike Conley (finger), which has impacted its ability to win games.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

SGA’s points total is set at 31.5, a mark he has crossed in three of the past five games. He also leads the league in scoring with 32.6 points per game. Bet on the over.

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 30.5. He had three straight 40-points plus games before Wednesday’s 28-point outing. While he is one the best young scorers in the league, he will be up against OKC’s defense, which should substantially limit his scoring prowess. Bet on the under.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Thunder to get a win on the road. We expect the same, as injuries to key Minnesota players have limited the team’s ability to stay competitive, especially against teams such as OKC. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total exceeds 221.5 points.

