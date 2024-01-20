OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20, 2024

The OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves contest highlights Saturday's games in the 2023-24 NBA season. It's a top-of-the-table clash in the Western Conference, with the 28-13 Thunder second and 30-11 Timberwolves leading the pack after the halfway stage.

The Thunder bounced back in their last game against the streaking Utah Jazz. OKC lost to the LA Lakers and LA Clippers on consecutive nights before that. MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 31 points on just 15 attempts to guide the Thunder to a 134-129 win.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are in the middle of another winning streak, having won their last four. Anthony Edwards shrugged off a subpar start to drop 26 of his 28 points in the second half and lead the Timberwolves to a 118-103 comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be played at Target Center on Jan. 20. The game commences at 8:00 PM ET. Local TV operators Bally Sports OK and Bally Sports North will provide coverage. Fans outside the local region can catch the game live via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder +124, Timberwolves -146

Spread: Thunder +3 (-108), Timberwolves -3 (-112)

Total (O/U): Thunder o228.5 (-115), Timerwolves u228.5 (-108)

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Thunder rediscovered their form in their last outing against the Utah Jazz. OKC has shown tremendous grit despite the two losses prior to that contest. The Thunder have played six times in eight days, so they easily could've had a worse record.

However, that's where the team's youth has come together and kept the team afloat. During this stretch, the Thunder have looked clunky on defense, letting their opponents score over 110 points. OKC will have to brush up on that front to fend off the Timberwolves on the road.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are only getting better with each game. Minnesota's average-looking offense seems to have found a good rhythm of late. In the Timberwolves' four-game winning streak, they have posted a 119.7 offensive efficiency, the ninth-best in the NBA.

They have done that while continuing to be elite defensively, holding their opponents down to 104.5 points per game. The Timberwolves will have to ensure they get a good start.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups

The Thunder are expected to deploy their usual starting five. Lu Dort missed the last game as a late scratch because of illness, but he's likely to be back. Dort will start on the frontcourt alongside Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be in the backcourt.

The Timberwolves' starters are all healthy and off the injury report, so they are expected to insert their regular starting five. Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards will be the two guards, with Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert completing the rest of the lineup.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is favored to score over 30.5 points in this game. That's a shade below his season average of 31.0 ppg. He's averaged 30.5 ppg in his last 10 games. SGA is coming off a 31-point outing as well. He had no issues with the Timberwolves defense when the teams last met on Dec. 26, dropping 34 points, so betting over his points total could be a good decision.

Anthony Edwards is favored to score over 27.5 points. He's averaging 26.1 ppg on the season and 26.2 ppg in his last 10 games. Barring a nine-point outing against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 12, Edwards has scored at least 27 points in his past five games. Betting over his points total is a good bet.

Rudy Gobert is favored to grab over 12.5 rebounds. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has averaged 15.3 rpg in his last five outings. The Thunder are one of the worst rebounding teams, so Gobert could feast on the boards and go over his projected rebounds total.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves predictions

The Timberwolves are slightly favored to win against the Thunder, despite OKC winning 129-106 when the teams last met in Oklahoma on Dec. 26. The Timberwolves have the better momentum, easier schedule and homecourt advantage. For the Thunder, it will be their seventh game in 10 days, so the fatigue could finally kick in.

