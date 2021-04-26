OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA season begins with a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the OKC Thunder on Monday.

Both teams are coming off losing streaks and will look to end their skids at the expense of the other. However, the Thunder might not mind a loss as they are currently hoping for a high pick in the upcoming draft.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have been dethroned from the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They have lost their last four games in a row and desperately need to get back to winning ways. They are now just two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks, who are gunning for the top 2 seeds.

OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report

OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder have suffered many injuries this month and have lost their last 13 games as a result.

Their main scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, continues to be out and will miss his 18th straight game. He is suffering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot and will be out for another week.

Mike Muscala has been ruled out due to a right ankle sprain, while Josh Hall is out due to bilateral knee soreness. Luguentz Dort joins the injury report because of a right hip strain, while Gabriel Deck is not with the team.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Thunder SG/SF Lu Dort (hip) has been ruled out Monday vs. the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/73SF3jDya9 — DK Nation (@dklive) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers also have injury woes. Three of their starters are either questionable or ruled out.

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are questionable due to right shoulder soreness and a right knee injury, respectively. Ben Simmons has been ruled out for his 5th straight game due to a non-COVID-related illness.

NBA INJURY ALERT: 76ers C Joel Embiid (shoulder), SF/PF Tobias Harris (knee) and SG/SF Furkan Korkmaz (ankle) are questionable Monday vs. the Thunder. PG Ben Simmons (illness) has been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/xVFPlzpoiA — DK Nation (@dklive) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Paul Reed is questionable due to health and safety protocols, while Furkan Korkmaz joins the list of questionable players due to a sprain in his right ankle.

OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

Advertisement

The OKC Thunder will use a similar lineup from their last game. Theo Maledon will continue to play in the point guard position. Svi Mykhailiuk is expected to join him in the backcourt as the two-guard, replacing Luguentz Dort.

Aleksej Pokusevski will be the small forward and Darius Bazley will share the frontcourt with him as the power forward. Moses Brown will be the starting center, with Tony Bradley coming off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

Given the injuries to their starters, the Philadelphia 76ers will use a slightly different lineup.

Seth Curry and Danny Green will be deployed in their usual starting spots as shooting guard and small forward, respectively. Matisse Thybulle has started in place of Ben Simmons before but will likely come off the bench for this game.

George Hill started as the point guard in the side's previous game and is expected to do so in this game as well. Dwight Howard will sub in for Joel Embiid at the center, and Mike Scott will replace Tobias Harris as the power forward.

OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Theo Maledon | Shooting Guard - Svi Mykhailiuk | Small Forward - Aleksej Pokusevski | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Moses Brown

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - George Hill | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Mike Scott | Center - Dwight Howard

Also Read: OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21