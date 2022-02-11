OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The OKC Thunder will be challenged by Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, in a cross-conference match-up. All the 76ers’ starters scored in double-digits, winning 115-103 the last time these two teams faced-off in October.

The OKC Thunder are coming off a 19-point loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, extending their losing streak to three games. 20-year-old Aleksej Pokusevski stood out for the Thunder, shooting an efficient 77.8% - coming off the bench.

The Philadelphia 76ers lost their previous match-up to the leaders in the West, the Phoenix Suns. Joel Embiid played a pivotal role, scoring 34 points and grabbing 12 rebounds – but Devin Booker was unstoppable. He scored 35 points, that included 10 points from the free-throw line, as he gave the 76ers’ defenders a lot of trouble.

The Thunder (17-37) are placed 14th in the league and will look to improve their team chemistry, on the three-game road trip – starting in Philadelphia. They will face the Bulls and Knicks before returning home.

The 76ers (32-22) are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, as they try to end the regular season with a statement. The addition of James Harden to the rotation will give defenders more to worry about than just Joel Embiid.

OKC Thunder Injury Report

The Thunder will have to present a starting lineup without their young point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is listed out due to a right ankle sprain. Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Roby will miss the 76ers match-up, nursing ankle sprains.

Jeremiah Earl-Robinson will sit out with a fracture in his right foot and Mike Muscala will be unavailable due to right ankle soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Jeremiah Earl-Robinson Out Right foot fracture Isaiah Roby Out Right ankle sprain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out Right ankle sprain Mike Muscala Out Right ankle soreness Aaron Wiggins Out Right ankle sprain

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Shake Milton has missed the last 18 games for the 76ers, nursing a contusion on his back. He is listed as questionable for the upcoming fixture. Shooting guard Tyrese Maxey is also listed as questionable, dealing with tightness in his right hamstring. New signees James Harden and Paul Millsap are likely to miss the Thunder match-up, while trade formalities are finalized.

Player Name Status Reason Shake Milton Questionable Back contusion Tyrese Maxey Questionable Right hamstring tightness James Harden Out Trade formalities Paul Millsap Out Trade formalities

OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

Josh Giddey, the team’s floor general, alongside Tre Mann, will assume the team’s backcourt duties. Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley will fill forward positions, with support from Derrick Favors at center position.

Ty Jerome, Kenrich Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski will see major minutes coming off the bench. Guard Theo Maledon will also be available for second unit contributions.

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey will be the team’s starting point guard, likely to be clubbed with Danny Green – since the departure of Seth Curry. Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris will fill the forward positions, with Joel Embiid leading the team at center.

ESPN @espn Breaking: The Nets are trading James Harden to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell @wojespn Breaking: The Nets are trading James Harden to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell @wojespn. https://t.co/vIyB5uWkLZ

The 76ers are likely to have a thin lineup, as they await their new arrivals. Meanwhile, Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz will lead the second unit, with Isaiah Joe getting a few minutes as well.

OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

OKC Thunder

Point Guard – Josh Giddey | Shooting Guard – Tre Mann | Small Forward – Luguentz Dort | Power Forward – Darius Bazley | Center – Derrick Favors.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard – Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard – Danny Green | Small Forward – Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward – Tobias Harris | Center – Joel Embiid.

