OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 2 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The 52-22 OKC Thunder are slated to take on the 40-35 Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening. This matchup marks only the second meeting between the two teams this season, with their previous encounter occurring on Nov 25.

In their prior clash, the 76ers clinched a 127-123 victory, albeit with Joel Embiid still in the lineup. Meanwhile, the Thunder secured a win against the New York Knicks, courtesy of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's buzzer-beating fadeaway jumper.

The Thunder reclaimed the top spot in the Western Conference, edging ahead of the Nuggets by half a game. Meanwhile, the 76ers triumphed over the Toronto Raptors in a high-scoring 135-120 matchup. Philadelphia sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Heat by just one and a half games.

OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

OKC Thunder injury report for April 2

The Thunder have listed two players on their injury report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) and Jalen Williams (ankle) are questionable.

Gilgeous-Alexander made a comeback after sitting out two games on Sunday, logging 35 minutes in a victory against the Knicks.

Despite his clutch late-game heroics securing the win for the Thunder, he encountered difficulties, managing only 19 points on 16 shot attempts, with a modest contribution of three assists and two rebounds.

Player Status Injury Shai Gilgeous Alexander questionable quad Jalen Williams questionable ankle

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for April 2

The 76ers have listed four players on their injury report: Tyrese Maxey (hip) is questionable, while De'Anthony Melton (back), Robert Covington (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) are out.

Despite being listed as out, reports suggest that Embiid is nearing a return from a left knee meniscus procedure and is anticipated to rejoin the lineup at some point this week.

Recent updates indicate that Embiid has participated in multiple five-on-five contact practices, indicating significant progress in his recovery.

Player Status Injury Tyrese Maxey questionable hip Joel Embiid out knee De'Anthony Melton out back Robert Covington out knee

OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Adam Flagler SG Josh Giddey Isaiah Joe Lindy Waters ||| SF Lu Dort Aaron Wiggins Gordon Hayward PF Jalen Williams Kenrich Williams Ousmane Dieng C Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Mike Muscala

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Maxey Cameron Payne Terquavion Smith SG Kyle Lowry Ricky Council Jeff Dowtin Jr. SF Kelly Oubre Buddy Hield PF Tobias Harris Nicolas Batum KJ Martin C Mo Bamba Paul Reed D.J. Wilson

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The game between the OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

It will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV, including live streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week.