OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Game Highlights and Results: Top 5 moments of the game (March 3)

The OKC Thunder fended off a second-half comeback from the Phoenix Suns during their clash on Sunday to win 118-110 on the road. The Thunder led by 24 in the second half, before the Suns came storming back with a 23-2 run and snatched the lead back for the first time since the first quarter.

Shai Gilegous-Alexander made the key difference with his 38-point night on 15 of 27 shooting. He also had eight rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks.

With Devin Booker out, the Thunder defense attacked Kevin Durant aggressively with doubles throughout the contest, limiting him to 20 points on 40.0% shooting and forcing five turnovers.

It seemed like a one-sided affair in the first two quarters, but the script flipped in the second. The game had several top highlights. Here's a compilation of the top 5 moments in the game:

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Game Highlights and Results

#5 Chet Holmgren runs circles around Suns defense

Chet Holmgren had his way in the first quarter of the game against the Suns as he flexed his ball-handling skills. With the Suns up 10 early, OKC shook things up by having Chet bring up the ball on one of the possessions. With five minutes left in the first quarter, Holmgren beat Royce O'Neale on the perimeter before getting Jusuf Nurkic on the spin move and pump fake for the and-one.

#4 Jusuf Nurkic's emphatic block on Josh Giddey

Jusuf Nurkic was one of the lone bright spots for the Suns in their lackluster first half. He dominated the Thunder's small lineup and protected the interior efficiently. Nurkic had all 12 rebounds for the Suns in the first quarter.

He got on the highlight reel early after rising for a stellar left-handed bock on Josh Giddey. The Thunder were on a fastbreak, which made this play even more impressive.

#3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander slips past Suns' defense

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was solid in the first half, dropping 18 points as OKC took a 66-52 lead. The Suns' defense had no answers for his handles and finishing on one of the possessions late in the first quarter. SGA blew past Eric Gordon with a spin move before challenging Drew Eubanks under the rim for a tough finish.

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's tough baseline jumper

Shail Gilegeous-Alexander made his way onto the highlight reel again after hitting a tough baseline jumper in the fourth quarter. SGA displayed his mastery in the midrange, overcoming a good contest to complete the play.

#1 Jalen Williams crashes the rim after pivotal play

Jalen Williams played a significant role in the fourth quarter to give the OKC Thunder the win. He made a clutch play to give the Thunder the lead that swung the tie in their favor. Williams attacked the rim fearlessly, besting Eubanks' towering presence.

