OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 9 | NBA 2024-25 season

The OKC Thunder will take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Wednesday. This will be the third and final meeting between these two teams this season. The Thunder are up 2-0 in the season series after winning 99-83 on Nov. 15 and securing a 140-109 victory on Feb. 5.

The Thunder (65-14) are reigning atop the Western Conference standings. On Tuesday, they defeated the LA Lakers 136-120. Meanwhile, the Suns (35-44) are in 11th place in the West. They are trying to arrest a seven-game skid, with their latest loss coming on Tuesday at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Injury report

OKC Thunder injury report

Nikola Topic (ACL) is expected to be out in this showdown against the Suns. It's also possible that Jaylin Williams (ankle), Ousmane Dieng (calf), Ajay Mitchell (toe), and Alex Ducas (quad) will remain sidelined, as they did not suit up against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Phoenix Suns injury report

Kevin Durant (ankle) is expected to be out for the Suns on Wednesday.

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

OKC Thunder

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Adam Flagler Lu Dort Alex Caruso Kenrich Williams Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe Dillon Jones Chet Holmgren Aaron Wiggins Isaiah Hartenstein Branden Carlson

Phoenix Suns

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Devin Booker Tyus Jones Monte Morris Bradley Beal Collin Gillespie Damion Lee Royce O'Neale Grayson Allen Jalen Bridges Ryan Dunn Cody Martin Nick Richards Oso Ighodaro Mason Plumlee

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Key matchups

Lu Dort vs. Bradley Beal

Lu Dort has emerged as one of the NBA's premier wing defenders. Dort will have to bring his A-game on Wednesday against Bradley Beal, who remains a prolific scorer despite spending some time coming off the bench. This season, Beal is averaging 16.8 points per game on 49.5% field goal shooting.

Jalen Williams vs. Royce O'Neale

On the Suns' side, Royce O'Neale is a rugged veteran who can be counted on to defend lethal perimeter threats. On multiple occasions in this game against the Thunder, he'll be guarding Jalen Williams, the explosive Thunder wing who is putting up 21.4 points per outing.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Devin Booker

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Booker are the focal point of their respective teams' offense. As such, their duel on Wednesday will be must-see. SGA is averaging a scintillating 32.7 points per game, while Booker is putting up 25.8 points a night.

