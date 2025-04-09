OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2025

A showdown between one of the NBA’s top-tier teams and one of the league’s biggest underachievers takes place Wednesday night as the league-best OKC Thunder take on the Phoenix Suns, who are teetering on the edge of postseason elimination.
The Thunder have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the West with a 65-14 record, while the Suns have dropped seven straight and fallen to 35-44, dangerously close to ending a disappointing campaign without a playoff appearance.
Here’s a preview of Sunday’s OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns game, scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at PHX Arena in Arizona.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Thunder (-625) vs Clippers (+450)
Spread: Thunder -11.5 (-110) vs Clippers +11.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Thunder o230.5 (-110) vs Clippers u230.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns preview
OKC enters the game with nothing on the line but playoff rhythm, having already secured homecourt advantage through the West finals. Cleveland still has a shot at the league’s best record, and the Thunder close out their schedule with three straight road games — starting with the struggling Suns.
OKC is fresh off an impressive win against the LA Lakers in their home finale and will look to keep building momentum against Phoenix, who have dropped seven in a row.
Phoenix’s losing streak ballooned after Kevin Durant suffered a left ankle sprain, likely sidelining him for the rest of the regular season. They were just blown out by the Golden State Warriors, 133-95, and face another tough challenge against another of Durant’s former squads.
OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineups
Thunder
G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Aaron Wiggins | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein
Suns
G - Devin Booker | G - Bradley Beal | F - Ryan Dunn | F - Royce O’Neale | C - Nick Richards
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns betting props
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 30.5 points – Bet the over.
- Devin Booker O/U 26.5 points – Bet the under, as OKC’s elite perimeter defenders could limit his scoring.
- Bradley Beal O/U 16.5 points – Bet the under.
OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns prediction
Expect OKC to cruise past the Suns, showcasing not only their depth but also their lineup flexibility — an area where Phoenix has consistently struggled. The Thunder should easily cover the spread and dominate the game.
Our prediction: Thunder win by 23.
Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.