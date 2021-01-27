OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 | NBA 2020-21

The OKC Thunder will look to complete their road trip on a high when they take on the Phoenix Suns. This will be Chris Paul's first game against his former side since being traded prior to the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 27th, 9 PM ET (Thursday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

OKC Thunder Preview

OKC Thunder are the worst team in the league from downtown but dropped 18 treys in their last outing against the Portland Trail Blazers to notch up an upset win. The fact that they're playing competitive basketball despite veterans George Hill and Al Horford sitting out shows the quality of youngsters on this OKC Thunder roster.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a treat to watch daily and Lu Dort's clampdown defense, especially on the perimeter, is commendable. Darius Bazley also returned to form with a 19-point outing in the previous game while Mike Muscala continues to have the best shooting year of his career.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (middle)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't really forcing the issue on offense but still managing 21.9 points per game on 51.7% shooting from the field. The most impressive part about his performances is his drive to get his teammates involved in the offense. He'll be raring to go against his former mentor Chris Paul when the OKC Thunder take on the Phoenix Suns.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G George Hill, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Isaiah Roby

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have lost their way a bit after a great start to this campaign. They fell short twice in overtime against the Denver Nuggets and have lost four of their last five games. Devin Booker's hamstring issue adds to the woes but the Suns have enough firepower to achieve their first postseason berth since 2010.

Besides Booker, the Phoenix Suns have an additional six players scoring in double digits. Deandre Ayton's production this season is well short of expectations but he has lifted his performances and managed 22 points per game across the last four outings. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges continues to be a revelation on both ends of the court.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul

The spotlight will be on Chris Paul as he takes on his former team in the OKC Thunder. CP3's scoring is still off the mark but his elite playmaking ability has allowed him to average nine assists per game so far this season. In the potential absence of Devin Booker, Paul will be the Phoenix Suns' go-to guy in the clutch.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Mikal Bridges, F Cameron Johnson, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Thunder vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns may have endured a few losses lately but their depth remains tough to match. Slowly but surely, Monty Williams' men are finding their rhythm again. OKC Thunder, meanwhile, have a lot of grit but haven't shown solidity down the stretch regularly. Expect the Suns to eke out a win in a tightly contested game.

Where to watch Thunder vs Suns?

Local coverage of this game will be available on FOX Sports Oklahoma and FOX Sports Arizona. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

