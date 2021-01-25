OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - January 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

OKC Thunder continue their ongoing five-game road trip against Southwest Division rivals Portland Trail Blazers. While the Blazers will continue their quest for a high playoff seed, the Thunder will be looking to shake off a three-game losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, January 25th, 10 PM ET (Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

OKC Thunder Preview

The rebuilding OKC Thunder have lost five of their last six games, something that their front office won't mind. They aren't as poor as their league-worst offensive rating suggests. Mark Daigneault's men are starting slowly but putting the pressure late on in games as was the case in both of their outings against the LA Clippers.

The positives continue to flow from OKC Thunder's young stalwarts though. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is adding more layers to his game while Hamidou Diallo is finally scoring efficiently. Darius Bazley has been in a rut lately but Isaiah Roby has emerged as a reliable pick-and-roll option.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right)

Despite OKC Thunder's losses, it's hard not to be impressed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's all-round effort. His passing range has increased significantly and he's averaging 6.4 assists per game. He's also managing a career-high 21.7 points per game on 50.9% shooting from the field and will have to set the tone offensively against the Portland Trail Blazers.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G George Hill, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Isaiah Roby

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without the services of CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, and Zach Collins for an extended stretch. However, they didn't let these absences prevent them from notching a win in their latest encounter against the New York Knicks. Damian Lillard continues to lead the line for them.

Anfernee Simons made the most of his extended minutes on Sunday and seems like he could become a constant threat from downtown going forward. Carmelo Anthony meanwhile is struggling to shoot consistently after starting the season well. Enes Kanter is set to play an expanded role for the Portland Trail Blazers and he started well defensively against the Knicks.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard recorded 39 points in his most recent game and went 16th on the list of all-time threes made in the process. He's found his rhythm after a slow start to the season and averaging 28.9 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. Given his habit to always turn up against OKC Thunder, expect Lillard to have another huge outing on Monday.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G Rodney Hood, F Robert Covington, F Derrick Jones Jr., C Enes Kanter

Thunder vs Blazers Match Prediction

The absence of key players does make things difficult for the Portland Trail Blazers but they're up against a team out of form. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been immaculate for OKC Thunder of late but he can't lead them to wins singlehandedly yet. Expect Lillard and co. to win this encounter.

Where to watch Thunder vs Blazers?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Oklahoma and NBC Sports Northwest. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

