OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 2 | 2024-25 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs host the OKC Thunder on Sunday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 regualr season. Both teams are 1-1 against each other in their ongoing season series.
OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Thunder Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 2
The Thunder are projected to use a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Cason Wallace (SG), Luguentz Dort (SF), Jalen Williams (PF) and Isaiah Hartenstein (C) for the game.
Spurs Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 2
Meanwhile, the Spurs are expected to line up with Chris Paul (PG), De'Aaron Fox (SG), Devin Vassell (SF), Harrison Barnes (PF) and Bismack Biyombo (C).
OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Reports
Thunder injury report for March 2
The Thunder have five players listed on their injury report for the contest. Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Joe are out for the game while Nikola Topic is out for the season. Ousmane Dieng is listed as questionable and his participation will be a game-time decision.
Spurs injury report for March 2
Meanwhile, the Spurs have three players on their injury report. Charles Bassey is out for the game while Victor Wembanyama and Riley Minix are out for the season.
OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview
Heading into the game, the OKC Thunder lead the Western Conference with a 48-11 record. They've won eight of their last 10 games and are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 135-119 on the road on Friday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder's victory charge with 31 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals in the game.
Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs stand third-last in the East with a 25-33 record and have won three of their last 10 outings. They are coming off a 130-128 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Stephon Castle led the Spurs to victory in the game with 24 points, three rebounds, seven assists and a steal off the bench.
How to watch OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs?
The Thunder-Spurs matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The contest will be aired nationally on ESPN, and locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest and FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via the NBA League Pass.
