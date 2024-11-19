OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Nov. 19 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

There are six games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday night, including the OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs matchup. It's part of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup, with the Thunder looking to win their second group game of the tournament. The Spurs, on the other hand, lost their first group game against the LA Lakers.

Tuesday's contest will also be the second matchup of the season between Oklahoma City and San Antonio. The Thunder dominated the first meeting on Oct. 30 at the Paycom Center. Luguentz Dort led the way for OKC with 20 points in its 105-93 win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 18 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Chet Holmgren added 19 points and five rebounds. The Thunder limited Victor Wembanyama to just six points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs injury reports

Thunder

The OKC Thunder have five players on their injury, and all are listed as out. Isaiah Hartenstein is still waiting to make his Thunder debut and remains in recovery from a fractured left hand in the preseason. Chet Holmgren was ruled out for eight to 10 weeks last week due to a fractured right hip.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Joe is dealing with a left calf contusion and won't be out for long. Nikola Topic is out for the season after tearing his left ACL in April and undergoing surgery in July. Jaylin Williams has not played this season and is nursing a strained right hamstring.

Expand Tweet

Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have five players on their injury report, four of whom are listed as out. Victor Wembanyama is the fifth player, but he's only listed as doubtful with a right knee contusion. However, Wembanyama will likely get downgraded to out and could miss at least one more game.

Jeremy Sochan remains sidelined with a thumb injury, undergoing surgery earlier this month. David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix are all out, but not due to injuries. They are sent to the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League to get some playing time.

Expand Tweet

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Aaron Wiggins | F - Luguentz Dort | C - Jalen Williams

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Isaiah Joe Luguentz Dort Jalen Williams Chet Holmgren Cason Wallace Alex Caruso Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams Isaiah Hartenstein Ajay Mitchell Adam Flagler Dillon Jones Ousmane Dieng Jaylin Williams Nikola Topic Alex Ducas Branden Carlson

Spurs

G - Chris Paul | G - Stephon Castle | F - Julian Champagnie | F - Harrison Barnes | C - Zach Collins

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Chris Paul Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan Victor Wembenyama Tre Jones Stephon Castle Julian Champaigne Keldon Johnson Zach Collins David Duke Jr. Malaki Branham Sidy Cissoko Sandro Mamukelashvili Charles Bassey Blake Wesley Harrison Ingram Riley Minix

Note: Players in bold are out with injuries.

How to watch the OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game?

The Thunder-Spurs game is scheduled for a 9:30 p.m. EST tip-off at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. It will be nationally televised on TNT and not available on any local channels.

However, the matchup can be watched via live stream on platforms such as NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback