OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24, 2024 

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs is one of two nationally televised games from Wednesday's slate. The enticing clash will see Rookie of the Year (ROY) candidates Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama go head-to-head. The two could battle to be the NBA's face and the MVP award in coming years.

It's the second meeting of the season between the Western Conference rivals. The Thunder smoked the Spurs 123-87 when the teams squared off for the first time in OKC on Nov. 14. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 28 points in that game.

Meanwhile, Holmgren and Wembanyama underwhelmed in that contest as the former tallied nine points on 3-of-10 shooting, while Wembanyama had eight points on 4-of-15 shots. Those were still early days in the NBA for both emerging stars.

They've come a long way since and will likely have more to give during Wednesday's game.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game is at Frost Bank Center, the Spurs' home. The game will begin at 9:30 PM IST. ESPN will televise the contest nationally, while local TV operators Bally Sports Oklahoma and CW35 will provide coverage in OKC and San Antonio, respectively. International fans can stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (-295), Spurs (+240)

Spread: Thunder -7 (-108), Spurs +7 (-112)

Total (o/u): Thunder -110 (o241), Spurs -110 (u241)

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The Thunder have been among the hottest teams in the NBA over their last 10 games. They are on a 7-3 run and are coming off three consecutive wins that saw them topple the Minnesota Timberwolves to take the top spot in the Western Conference with a 30-13 record.

In this stretch, OKC has been a top-eight offense with a 119.9 offensive efficiency and top-six defense with a 112.5 rating. Shai Gilegous-Alexander has dropped three straight 30-pieces amid the Thunder's winning streak, and his form has been critical to their success.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have the opposite record over the past 10 games, with only three wins. Their offense has found some decent rhythm in this stretch, though. San Antonio is posting a 116.9 offensive efficiency (13th). Their defense has looked decent, too, with a 116.4 rating (14th).

Victor Wembanyama has been in tremendous touch in this stretch. He's played nine games, averaging 25.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks, shooting 52.9%. He's played only 25.4 minutes per game.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups

The Thunder are expected to stick to their regular starting lineup and rotation. Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the starting guards alongside the frontline of Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

The Spurs are likely to roll out their recently introduced starting lineup. Tre Jones and Devin Vassell will be the guards, while Jerami Sochan, Justin Chamagnie and Victor Wembanyama will be on the frontcourt. Jones is questionable with an ankle sprain, so Keldon Johnson could start in his place if he isn't available.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexader is favored to score over 32.5 points. He's averaging 31.1 ppg for the season and 30.2 ppg over his last 10 games. However, SGA has registered 31, 33 and 33 points in his past three games. It could be a good bet to go over his points total.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama is favored to score above 22.5 points. He's had at least 24 in each of his last five games. Wembanyama is averaging 25.4 ppg over his last 10 games, so it's a solid bet to go over his point total.

Wembanyama is also favored to grab over 9.5 rebounds. He's averaging 10.0 rpg on the season and 9.4 in his last eight games. Wembanyama's rebounds total hasn't gone above eight in a game over his past three outings, so you may want to go under his rebounds total.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The Thunder are the overwhelming favorites to win against the Spurs on Wednesday. OKC has been a better team for majority of the season and over the last 10 games. They are the Western Conference leaders, while the Spurs are at the bottom of the standings with only eight wins.

