OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - March 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The OKC Thunder will travel to the Lone Star state for a 2020-21 NBA season. showdown against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Thursday.

The two sides have split their two previous meetings this season, with the OKC Thunder registering a shock win over the Spurs in their previous meeting. In a thrilling conclusion to the game, Lu Dort drilled a game-winning 3-pointer, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped a career-high 42 points to lead his side to a 102-99 win over the mighty San Antonio Spurs.

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 4th, 2021; 9:00 PM PM ET (Friday; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder could find it difficult to climb back into playoff contention in a stacked Western Conference this season. The 14-21 OKC Thunder are currently in 12th position, tied with the Sacramento Kings.

The OKC Thunder enter this contest on a two-game skid, falling to the Dallas Mavericks 78-87 in their last outing.

Luguentz Dort and Théo Maledon Named 2021 Rising Stars





The Thunder saw as many as five players scoring in double digits but could not get the ball to drop, shooting a sub-par 33% as a unit. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, nevertheless, posted a team-high 15 points in his team's 21st loss of the campaign.

Key Player - Luguentz Dort

Luguentz Dort (#5) of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the MVP of the OKC Thunder this season. But the key to their success in this matchup lies in the hands of Luguentz Dort, who coincidentally sank the dagger that sealed the deal the last time the two ball clubs locked horns.

The sophomore has a significant improvement this campaign, doubling his scoring averages from his rookie season. Lu has made his mark on the game as an elite perimeter defender while displaying his scoring abilities at the other end. He will look to repeat the same against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Thursday.

LUGUENTZ DORT GAME WINNER



In 34 games this season, Lu has averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 39% shooting from the field.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G Theo Maledon, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The gritty San Antonio Spurs are making a statement with their performances this season.

The legendary ball club refuses to go away, solidifying their place in the top eight teams in the Western Conference. They enter this contest with an 18-13 record, earning them the sixth spot in their conference, 0.5 games behind the red-hot Trail Blazers (5th).

Dejounte Murray's last 5 games:



21.4 PPG

7.8 RPG

6.6 APG

2.0 SPG

48.3% FG





After dropping one to the Brooklyn Nets in overtime, the San Antonio Spurs bounced back with a power-packed victory against a top contender in the East, the New York Knicks.

Popovich's side witnessed as many as six players scoring in double digits to secure their 18th win of the campaign. The San Antonio Spurs bench was rocking on the night, as Patty Mills and Luka Samanic combined for 28 points between them.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray (#5) of the San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray is coming along fast in coach Popovich's system as the 24-year-old has expanded his role in the team this season.

He is having a career season with the San Antonio Spurs, producing increased production across the board. Murray is coming off a 17-point outing in the San Antonio Spurs' win over the Knicks while also adding six boards and as many assists in 31 minutes from the floor.

Murray led the San Antonio Spurs with a team-high 27 points the last time his side locked horns with the OKC Thunder. In 31 games this season, he has averaged 15.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 45% shooting from the floor.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F Trey Lyles, C Jakob Poeltl.

Thunder vs Spurs Match Prediction

The OKC Thunder are on a two-game losing streak, going 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

On a brighter note, Mark Daigneault's side has displayed flashes of excellence this season and could give the Spurs a run for their money. However, they face a difficult road trip.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are the favorites to win this matchup, as they are playing the game at a high level under Pop's tutelage. Moreover, DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray are expected to produce big outings.

Where to watch Thunder vs Spurs?

The game between the OKC Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs will be telecast on Fox Sports Southwest (San Antonio) and Fox Sports Oklahoma. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.