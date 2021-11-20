Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

After a close loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the youthful Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to TD Garden for a match against the Boston Celtics. OKC gave the defending champs all sorts of trouble before finally succumbing to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s heroics.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made a name for themselves as a never-say-die unit. They have never given up on a fight even when they have been down. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Bucks are witnesses to their fightbacks. OKC will try to stay with the Boston Celtics to avoid such exacting come-from-behind attempts to win ball games.

The Boston Celtics welcomed LeBron James back from a long injury layoff with a smashing win. They will have momentum and confidence going for them as they take on the resilient Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite playing without starters Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams, the Cs have shown that they are a tough team to overcome.

Expect the Boston Celtics to rely on Jayson Tatum and their suffocating defense to try and move above their .500 record.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Tre Mann has been listed as questionable after spraining his right ankle in their game against the Houston Rockets. The Oklahoma City Thunder sidelined him against the Milwaukee Bucks in their last game.

The other names on the list are not with the team following their assignments to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Tre Mann Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Vit Krejci Out G-League - Two-Way Theo Maledon Out G-League - Two-Way Paul Watson Out G-League - Two-Way

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have significant names on their injury list. Dennis Schroder, who was critical in the Celtics’ win against the Lakers, played through a sprained left ankle. He continues to be listed as questionable.

Robert Williams (knee) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) have also been designated questionable by the Celtics.

The rest of the names on the report are assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Dennis Schroder Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Jaylen Brown Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Hamstring' Strain Robert Williams III Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Tendinopathy Sam Hauser Out G-League - Two-Way Brodric Thomas Out G-League - Two-Way Bruno Fernandes Out G-League - Two-Way

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics:

Predicted Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

The young Oklahoma City Thunder are showing promise in their last few games. [Photo: Twitter]

The Oklahoma City Thunder have settled on a starting unit as they start to turn things around. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will man the backcourt.

Lu Dort gets his regular small forward role alongside Darius Bazley. The emergence of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has helped the Oklahoma City Thunder stay competitive in their last couple of games.

Boston Celtics

Head coach Ime Udoka could be forced to improvise yet again if Dennis Schroder gets time to heal his sprained ankle. The Celtics will be without three of their best players if Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams are not medically cleared.

Josh Richardson could make his return to the starting five to replace Schroder. Marcus Smart will continue to play point guard. Grant Williams will still be the improvisational power forward alongside Al Horford, who has seemingly found the fountain of youth this season.

ESPN @espn Jayson Tatum dropped 37 on the Lakers in a big Celtics win ☘️



71 points over the last two games for Tatum. Jayson Tatum dropped 37 on the Lakers in a big Celtics win ☘️71 points over the last two games for Tatum. https://t.co/VAiZD21Iwj

The Celtics’ best player Jayson Tatum resumes his All-Star play from the small forward position.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics:

Starting 5s

Oklahoma City Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Lu Dortz | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Grant Williams | Center - Al Horford

Edited by Parimal