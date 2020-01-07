Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Preview and Predictions - 7th January 2020

OKC were never projected to be this good.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Tuesday, 7 January 2020 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Last Game Results

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-16): 113-120 loss to Philadelphia 76ers (6 January, Monday)

Brooklyn Nets (16-19): 89-101 loss to Orlando Magic (6 January, Monday)

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

With Danilo Gallinari's return to the lineup, the Oklahoma City Thunder are now playing at full strength, having won eight of their last 10 matchups. The squad is currently 20-16 (0.556) on the season and seem like surefire playoff contenders at this point.

As a collective unit, the Thunder are shooting over 46% from the field and scoring almost 109 points per game this year. Across the 36 games played so far, the OKC roster has four players averaging at least 16 points.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA is playing over 35 minutes per contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has broken out in a major way for the Thunder organization this year. He is putting together career-high numbers in 19.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the floor this season.

He has started in all OKC games this year and despite the presence of a veteran in Chris Paul, the 21-year-old is leading the offensive front for this team in an impressive manner.

Thunder Predicted Lineup

Danil Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steven Adams, Chris Paul, Terrance Ferguson

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Heading into this matchup, the Brooklyn Nets are going through a six-game losing streak, and find themselves down at the eighth spot on the East standings. Their 16-19 (0.457) win-loss record has been the result of an undermanned squad for the most part of the season.

While Kyrie Irving (Right Shoulder) and Kevin Durant (Achilles) watch from the sidelines, the Nets have endured countless beatings so far, including a humiliating loss at the hands of the ailing New York Knicks as well.

Key Player - Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie has been the Nets' only hope.

With the recent return of Caris LeVert to Brooklyn's rotation, Spencer Dinwiddie's offensive heavy lifting received some much-needed respite, but the 26-year-old shooting guard is still the Nets' best available player.

He is scoring at a career-best rate of 22.7 points, along with 6.2 dimes per game. The glaring absence of quality scoring talent on the roster has catapulted Dinwiddie into the driver's seat and he is doing a fine job at it.

Nets Predicted Lineup

Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Garrett Temple, Joe Harris

Thunder vs Nets Match Prediction

The Thunder have won five of their last six, while the Nets have lost their last six in a row. Despite OKC's 8-10 record on the road, this game is expected to fall in their lap, owing to their brilliant run as of late.

Where to watch Thunder vs Nets?

This clash will be nationally televised on NBA TV. There will be local coverage of the game on Fox Sports Oklahoma and YES from 7:30 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.